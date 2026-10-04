BHU To Organise 6Th Annual Animal Physiologists Conference In 2026

Department of Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry, Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (FVAS), Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Mirzapur, in collaboration with the Animal Physiologists Association (APA), is organising the 6th Annual Conference of the Animal Physiologists Association (APACON-2026) and National Symposium on 05-06 October 2026.

APACON-2026 marks an important milestone for the Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, as it is the first major national scientific conference being organised by the Faculty at Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, BHU. The conference is expected to further strengthen the academic, research and professional profile of the Faculty and the South Campus.

The conference has received support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Institute of Eminence (IoE), Ministry of Education, Government of India, and other academic bodies. Leading industry partners, including Virbac, IMV and Minitube, are also associated with the conference.

Conference Theme and Objectives

The conference is being organised on the theme,“Emerging Paradigms in Animal Physiology for Sustainable Livestock Productivity Towards Viksit Bharat.” The theme focuses on contemporary challenges facing the livestock sector.

Animal physiology provides the scientific foundation for understanding animal health, reproduction, nutrition, adaptation, welfare and productivity. Against the backdrop of climate change, heat stress, emerging diseases, resource constraints and increasing demand for safe and sustainable animal products, research in animal physiology has assumed increasing significance.

Scientific deliberations during the conference will cover areas including climate-resilient livestock production, stress physiology, reproductive physiology and assisted reproductive technologies, precision livestock farming, genomics and nutrigenomics, conservation and genetic improvement of indigenous livestock breeds, and sustainable dairy development.

Diverse Participation and Key Dignitaries

The conference will bring together scientists, academicians, veterinarians, researchers, industry professionals, young scientists, research scholars and students from across the country. Experts from allied areas such as zoology, biomedical engineering, biotechnology and translational sciences will also contribute to the scientific programme.

The inaugural programme will be attended by Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice-Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, as Chief Guest and Ravi Kumar Gandham, Director, National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), as Guest of Honour. V. K. Mishra, Director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, BHU, G. Taru Sharma, Founder President, Animal Physiologists Association, former Director, NIAB, and former Head, Physiology & Climatology Division, ICAR-IVRI, Gyanendra Singh, President, Animal Physiologists Association, Controller of Examinations and Head, Physiology & Climatology Division, ICAR-IVRI, Vikash Chandra, General Secretary, Animal Physiologists Association and Principal Scientist, Physiology & Climatology Division, ICAR-IVRI, B. M. N. Kumar, PIC, Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, BHU, and Amit Raj Gupta, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, BHU were also in attendance.

Aims and Future Impact

The conference aims to provide a dynamic platform for scientific exchange, interdisciplinary collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in animal physiology and allied fields. It will also provide young researchers and students with opportunities to interact with leading experts, present their research, and develop academic and professional collaborations.

The Organising Committee is making extensive preparations to ensure the successful and smooth conduct of APACON-2026. The conference is expected to provide a memorable, scientifically enriching, and academically impactful experience for all participants while further strengthening the national academic and research visibility of Banaras Hindu University, FVAS, and the Rajiv Gandhi South Campus. (ANI)

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