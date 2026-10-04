Plea To Reopen Probe Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over 2006 Suicide

Congress leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal on Sunday alleged that a Vigilance inquiry initiated against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities during his tenure as Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary in 2006 was closed without a proper investigation.

In a complaint submitted to Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on October 2, Venugopal alleged that several allegations of corruption and criminal misconduct involving Kumar during his tenure as PWD Secretary were not adequately investigated. He also cited the 2006 suicide of Malaysian engineer Lee See Ben, who was associated with the Indo-Malaysian joint venture PATI-BEL involved in the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said his complaint was aimed at bringing alleged wrongdoing to the attention of the authorities and was not driven by political considerations.“It is not a political vendetta. Though I am a Congressman, I am also participating in all these activities against illegal practices of the Chief Election Commissioner,” Venugopal said.

Allegations Linked to 2006 KSTP Project

According to the complaint, Kumar was serving as Secretary in the Kerala PWD and Chief Director of the KSTP when PATI-BEL was involved in a major project to upgrade state highways in Keralam. Venugopal alleged that Kumar exerted undue influence over the project, harassed officials and sought illegal gratification.

He claimed that Lee See Ben, the chief project manager of the Indo-Malaysian joint venture, subsequently returned to Kuala Lumpur and died by suicide in November 2006.“He had gone back to his native place, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and hanged himself to death. Before that, he had written two notes, one to his wife and another one to the chief of that company,” Venugopal alleged.

He further claimed that Lee's notes mentioned Kumar and alleged harassment and demands for bribes. The complaint states that Lee's firm was facing mounting financial pressure and that government bills amounting to around Rs 12-13 crore were allegedly withheld.

Plea to Reopen Vigilance Inquiry

The complaint also alleges that several Vigilance inquiries concerning Kumar were closed without further action. It claimed that the closure of the inquiry concerning the allegations mentioned in Lee's suicide notes warranted a fresh investigation.

“The state government declared a Vigilance enquiry against Gyanesh Kumar. Unfortunately, that Vigilance enquiry was not properly done. I requested the Honourable Home Minister of Kerala, Mr Ramesh Chennithala. I have filed a petition to re-enquire or revive that enquiry,” Venugopal said.

Alleged Misconduct in Awarding Public Works

The complaint further alleged that Kumar, while serving as PWD Secretary, had committed criminal misconduct in the award of public works to selected contractors by allegedly departing from prescribed procedures involving large amounts of public money.

These allegations are contained in Venugopal's complaint and have not been independently established. Venugopal has sought the revival of the earlier Vigilance inquiries and a fresh examination of the allegations in the interest of public administration.

“I am a political man. I am a Gandhian activist... It is my duty as a citizen, I am doing this. Moreover, I am a Congressman, I have to do it properly,” he said.

Complaint's Timing and Focus

The complaint comes amid a wider political controversy involving Gyanesh Kumar over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. However, Venugopal said his complaint specifically concerns allegations linked to Kumar's tenure as Kerala PWD Secretary and the 2006 KSTP project. (ANI)

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