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Iran Says It Is Ready to Fight, Negotiate Amid US Tensions
(MENAFN) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Sunday that Tehran remains prepared for both military confrontation and diplomatic negotiations, stressing that the country is not deterred by US actions.
"We are present in the military battlefield with all our strength, and we will face them with new surprises, and we use the tools of diplomacy to establish our superiority in the military field and impose the rights of the Iranian people," Qalibaf told parliament.
He said Washington had delivered proposals through intermediaries after Iran presented a seven-day roadmap for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Qalibaf reiterated that Tehran would not reopen the strategic waterway "until our seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum are met," referring to a framework agreement reached in June.
Iran previously sent Washington a formal list of conditions through Qatari mediators for ending the conflict that began on Feb. 28.
Among Tehran’s demands were a comprehensive halt to hostilities across all fronts, the release of Iranian funds frozen abroad and an end to the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports.
"We are present in the military battlefield with all our strength, and we will face them with new surprises, and we use the tools of diplomacy to establish our superiority in the military field and impose the rights of the Iranian people," Qalibaf told parliament.
He said Washington had delivered proposals through intermediaries after Iran presented a seven-day roadmap for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Qalibaf reiterated that Tehran would not reopen the strategic waterway "until our seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum are met," referring to a framework agreement reached in June.
Iran previously sent Washington a formal list of conditions through Qatari mediators for ending the conflict that began on Feb. 28.
Among Tehran’s demands were a comprehensive halt to hostilities across all fronts, the release of Iranian funds frozen abroad and an end to the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports.
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