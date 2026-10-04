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Trump, Cotton Clash Over Push for Permanent Daylight-Saving Time
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas exchanged criticism Saturday over legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent across most of the country.
Trump publicly posted what he identified as Cotton’s cellphone number and called on Arkansas residents to contact the senator and urge him to support the proposal.
Trump accused Cotton of preventing the Sunshine Protection Act from advancing. The legislation would end the twice-yearly clock change for most Americans and keep daylight saving time in place throughout the year.
“Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, urging residents to contact the senator and “GET IT DONE.” He said longer afternoon daylight would benefit workers, sports and other activities.
Cotton rejected Trump’s argument, pointing to earlier attempts to maintain daylight saving time throughout the year that were eventually abandoned after concerns emerged over very late winter sunrises.
“Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first,” he wrote.
Trump responded that supporting permanent daylight saving time would provide Arkansas residents with more daylight during the afternoon while ending the need to adjust clocks twice each year.
He also accused Cotton of allowing “ego” to interfere with the legislation and told him to “TAKE THE WIN.” In another post, Trump argued that darker winter afternoons could contribute to feelings of depression and create additional safety concerns for people traveling home.
The Republican-led House of Representatives approved the Sunshine Protection Act by a 308-117 vote in July before sending it to the Senate, where the proposal has encountered resistance.
Under the legislation, daylight saving time would become permanent, while states would retain the option of adopting permanent standard time instead. Supporters emphasize later sunsets, while opponents have raised concerns about darker winter mornings, particularly for children commuting to school.
Trump publicly posted what he identified as Cotton’s cellphone number and called on Arkansas residents to contact the senator and urge him to support the proposal.
Trump accused Cotton of preventing the Sunshine Protection Act from advancing. The legislation would end the twice-yearly clock change for most Americans and keep daylight saving time in place throughout the year.
“Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, urging residents to contact the senator and “GET IT DONE.” He said longer afternoon daylight would benefit workers, sports and other activities.
Cotton rejected Trump’s argument, pointing to earlier attempts to maintain daylight saving time throughout the year that were eventually abandoned after concerns emerged over very late winter sunrises.
“Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first,” he wrote.
Trump responded that supporting permanent daylight saving time would provide Arkansas residents with more daylight during the afternoon while ending the need to adjust clocks twice each year.
He also accused Cotton of allowing “ego” to interfere with the legislation and told him to “TAKE THE WIN.” In another post, Trump argued that darker winter afternoons could contribute to feelings of depression and create additional safety concerns for people traveling home.
The Republican-led House of Representatives approved the Sunshine Protection Act by a 308-117 vote in July before sending it to the Senate, where the proposal has encountered resistance.
Under the legislation, daylight saving time would become permanent, while states would retain the option of adopting permanent standard time instead. Supporters emphasize later sunsets, while opponents have raised concerns about darker winter mornings, particularly for children commuting to school.
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