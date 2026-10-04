'Kejriwal Is True Dictator': Pargat Singh On Suspension Of AAP Leader

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh trained guns at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over suspension of one of its leaders and a serving legislator Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana from the party, over latter's adverse commentary on the state of health and education in the state. He labelled AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal a 'true dictator'.

"This is the true face of the Aam Aadmi Party. They used to showcase a model of education and health. But one of their own MLAs said that proper arrangements for education are not in place. Within two hours-this is dictatorship. Kejriwal is a pure dictator. He is one thing to show and another thing in practice," Singh said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended the primary membership of legislator Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana over alleged anti-party activities and indiscipline.

Earlier, AAP MLA from Maur, Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, broke down during a live Facebook video on Saturday while criticising his own government over the shortage of teachers in government schools. He said he had repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities.

Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh further said that the law and order situation in Punjab is weak because of a lack of professionalism in the leadership. He said that there was a lack of will in political and police leadership in the state.

Speaking to IANS on Sunday, the newly appointed Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh said, "When you demolish institutions, it is natural that a situation arises which, I believe, creates chaos. Today, in our country, we are losing trust in institutions, or losing trust in a political system.”

Speaking on the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, he said,“ Losing trust in an individual is one thing, but when institutions get demolished, that is a huge loss for the country. As they say, a person dying is not true death, but the death of their conscience is true death."

He also spoke on the law and order in Punjab, saying, "I think two, three, or four murders are happening every day in Punjab; there is no law and order, and there is no professionalism. This is because there is no leader. There is no leader in the police, and there is a lack of will in political leadership as well. So somewhere, when such conditions exist, it is the same police force that performs very well at times. But when it becomes leaderless, naturally, the performance goes down."

Recently, Punjab Congress witnessed a change in leadership after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigned as Punjab Congress chief, making way for MLA Pargat Singh, who was appointed as the new president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee(PPCC).