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Gaza Displaced Families Seek Shelter Supplies as Winter Approaches
(MENAFN) Displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza are calling for tents, blankets, food and other essential supplies as winter approaches, warning that limited shelter and declining humanitarian assistance could leave thousands vulnerable to cold weather, heavy rain and strong winds.
Dozens of displaced people gathered Saturday in the Fash Farsh area of Khan Younis to protest the shortage of basic necessities and urge international organizations and donors to provide emergency assistance amid the continuing blockade.
One protest sign read: “Our tents are torn and our stomachs are empty. Do not leave us to the unknown,”
Families said they are concerned that the coming winter could bring conditions similar to previous years, when heavy rainfall flooded or damaged makeshift shelters. Periods of severe cold have also been linked to deaths, including among children, while weakened structures have collapsed during harsh weather.
“We are heading into winter and we need tarpaulins, tents, food and health supplies so we can withstand the heavy rain and winds,” Iyad Zomor told reports.
Iyad Al-Shaer said many of the tents currently housing displaced families provide inadequate protection from rain, wind and low temperatures. He appealed to humanitarian organizations to deliver shelter materials before weather conditions deteriorate further.
Ahmed Hassan Al-Najjar, who oversees the Fash Farsh area, said it contains 35 displacement camps housing around 6,000 families, representing approximately 40,000 people.
He said residents urgently need tents, tarpaulins, food packages and medical supplies, calling for immediate humanitarian support to address the shortages.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza since October 2023. The same figures indicate that around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
Dozens of displaced people gathered Saturday in the Fash Farsh area of Khan Younis to protest the shortage of basic necessities and urge international organizations and donors to provide emergency assistance amid the continuing blockade.
One protest sign read: “Our tents are torn and our stomachs are empty. Do not leave us to the unknown,”
Families said they are concerned that the coming winter could bring conditions similar to previous years, when heavy rainfall flooded or damaged makeshift shelters. Periods of severe cold have also been linked to deaths, including among children, while weakened structures have collapsed during harsh weather.
“We are heading into winter and we need tarpaulins, tents, food and health supplies so we can withstand the heavy rain and winds,” Iyad Zomor told reports.
Iyad Al-Shaer said many of the tents currently housing displaced families provide inadequate protection from rain, wind and low temperatures. He appealed to humanitarian organizations to deliver shelter materials before weather conditions deteriorate further.
Ahmed Hassan Al-Najjar, who oversees the Fash Farsh area, said it contains 35 displacement camps housing around 6,000 families, representing approximately 40,000 people.
He said residents urgently need tents, tarpaulins, food packages and medical supplies, calling for immediate humanitarian support to address the shortages.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza since October 2023. The same figures indicate that around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
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