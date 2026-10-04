Gargash Asserts UAE's Right In 3 Islands, Replies To Comments By Khamenei's Adviser

The Emirates will continue to assert its legitimate rights of sovereignity over three Emirati islands occupied by Iran, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, said on Sunday, October 4, in response to recent comments made by senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on the matter.

Iran's military forces occupied the three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa on November 30, 1971, two days before the establishment of the Emirates. The UAE first raised the issue before the United Nations Security Council on December 9 that year. Since then, it has repeatedly asserted its sovereignty over the islands, citing historical documents in support of what it says is its legal and historical claim. It has also maintained that it will continue to seek the return of the islands to UAE sovereignty.

"Our approach is clear and consistent: to resolve the dispute peacefully through direct bilateral negotiations or by referring the matter to the International Court of Justice," Dr Gargash said on X. Days ago, the UAE reiterated its rejection of Iran's occupation of the three islands. Addressing the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar called for a“peaceful settlement of this conflict, whether through direct negotiations or by recourse to the International Court of Justice.

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The UAE address at the UN was met by criticism from Ali Akbar Velayati, Khamenei's senior adviser. "Mr Ali Akbar Velayati's criticism of the UAE's statement at the United Nations regarding its three occupied islands Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa- is a political position refuted by the facts and documents on which the UAE bases its assertion of its rights," Dr Gargash said.

Historically, US officials spanning multiple administrations have supported the UAE's call for a negotiated settlement regarding the sovereignty of the occupied islands.

Dr Anwar Gargash

The UAE government has consistently sought a diplomatic resolution to this matter, calling to resolve the dispute through direct, meaningful negotiations or arbitration, or to submit the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for final resolution in accordance with international law. Over fifty years after the initial invasion, the UAE still holds out its offer to Iran to resolve this dispute via one of these options. Iran has rejected such suggestions, and continues to refuse to discuss sovereignty over any of the islands.

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