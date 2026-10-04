Cornell President Vows 'Serious Look' At Fraternities, Sororities In Wake Of Rape Allegations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Cornell University will examine the role of fraternities and sororities on campus following an outcry over the school's handling of a student's rape allegations, the Ivy League school's president said on Saturday.

A civil lawsuit filed last month by the woman, who alleges she was drugged and raped in 2024 by several members of the Chi Phi fraternity, has sparked outrage and soul-searching at Cornell over its campus culture at the school in Ithaca, New York.

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In a video message, Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff said the school would take steps to prevent a similar situation in the future. That includes "a serious look at the role of fraternities and sororities in campus life," Kotlikoff said. "At their best, these organisations can provide students with friendship, belonging, mentorship and a powerful sense of community," he said. "But being part of a group can never diminish individual responsibility."

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The university will seek input, he said, from students, alumni and others on how to "preserve what is valuable about Greek life while strengthening individual accountability, transparency and a culture in which every member understands their responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of others." The lawsuit against Cornell, seven fraternity members and others, alleges that the school failed to adequately punish some of the accused students. The accused men have denied all wrongdoing, the New York Times reported.

Cornell has defended its handling of the matter, saying it launched a comprehensive investigation and barred the Chi Phi fraternity from campus. The school said it imposed a range of disciplinary measures, including expulsions. But "we must do better," Kotlikoff said. "We don't have all the answers, but we are committed to investigating and finding the answers our community deserves." He vowed that university officials would "be more transparent" about their actions related to the 2024 incident, but he did not detail specific initiatives that the university would take. "In the coming weeks, we will create additional opportunities for members of our community to ask questions and hear directly from university leadership," he said.

The case has reignited scrutiny of how law enforcement and universities handle sexual assault complaints, with students questioning whether processes are enough to protect ​them. It has also drawn the attention of New York state officials, who have appointed a special prosecutor to investigate.

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