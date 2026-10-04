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Ireland Press Conference Ends Early After Flydubai, Racism Questions
(MENAFN) Ireland’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League meeting with Israel ended prematurely Saturday after heated exchanges over a recent Flydubai flight incident and allegations involving racism.
Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson was answering questions from reporters in Serbia when an Israeli journalist asked about the incident involving a Flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
“What do you say about the people that you support? Their ideology is based on murder,” the journalist asked before bringing up the flight incident.
Football Association of Ireland communications manager Kieran Crowley stepped in and said: “We are not doing any questions like this today. We are doing football questions.”
The exchange followed an incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, when the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft before other people on board intervened.
The aircraft was carrying 182 passengers and crew members when it was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Authorities are investigating the incident.
The press conference resumed for a short time before another Israeli journalist raised a separate allegation involving the previous Nations League encounter between the two teams.
“Your players call our players monkeys during the match,” the journalist said before Crowley interrupted and replied: “That’s completely untrue.”
After the journalist continued holding the microphone and attempted to pursue the question, Crowley ended the news conference.
Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson was answering questions from reporters in Serbia when an Israeli journalist asked about the incident involving a Flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
“What do you say about the people that you support? Their ideology is based on murder,” the journalist asked before bringing up the flight incident.
Football Association of Ireland communications manager Kieran Crowley stepped in and said: “We are not doing any questions like this today. We are doing football questions.”
The exchange followed an incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, when the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft before other people on board intervened.
The aircraft was carrying 182 passengers and crew members when it was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Authorities are investigating the incident.
The press conference resumed for a short time before another Israeli journalist raised a separate allegation involving the previous Nations League encounter between the two teams.
“Your players call our players monkeys during the match,” the journalist said before Crowley interrupted and replied: “That’s completely untrue.”
After the journalist continued holding the microphone and attempted to pursue the question, Crowley ended the news conference.
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