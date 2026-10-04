Global Trade Is Shifting From Globalisation To Fragmentation

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Doha, Qatar: Global trade was the driving economic force of the early twenty-first century. Between 2000 and 2024 world trade in goods and services nearly quadrupled, and the ratio of trade to global output climbed to a peak of around 60% in 2008, QNB said in its economic commentary.

The global financial crisis was the culmination of an era often described as hyper-globalisation. Since then, momentum has faded, and more recently a wave of tariffs and trade restrictions has pushed the world trading system into its most turbulent period in decades. Understanding this shift matters, because trade has been one of the most powerful engines of global growth and poverty reduction of the modern era.

In this article, we discuss three phases in the evolution of global trade: the rapid expansion of the 2000s, the“slowbalisation” that followed the global financial crisis, and the recent surge in protectionism now reshaping global commerce.

First, the opening decade of the century saw an extraordinary deepening of trade integration. China's accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001, the proliferation of global value chains, and steady declines in trade costs allowed goods, components and services to trade between borders like never before. This was aided by the increased standardisation of containers in shipping, growth of information technology and successive rounds of tariff liberalisation.

Second, the 2008 global financial crisis marked a turning point. After the dramatic collapse and rebound of 2009 and 2010, trade growth settled into a markedly slower gear.

The ratio of trade growth to global growth fell from roughly two-to-one before the crisis to around one-to-one afterwards, as the expansion of global value chains matured and large

economies such as China rebalanced toward domestic demand.

Third, and most consequentially, the trading system has entered a more contentious phase defined by rising protectionism. According to the“Global Trade Alert”, the number of new trade-restrictive measures introduced worldwide has roughly doubled from the 2010s decade to the 2020s decade, from around 3,000 per year to around 6,000 per year.

Over the past year, the value of imports affected by new tariffs and other import measures rose more than fourfold, the highest coverage in over fifteen years of monitoring.

Successive rounds of tariff increases and retaliation among major economies, together with a broader turn toward industrial policy and supply-chain“de-risking”, have lifted both tariffs and trade-policy uncertainty far above historical norms.

The consequences are already visible in the near-term outlook. Having grown by close to 3% in 2024, world merchandise trade is expected to slow sharply, and the WTO has repeatedly warned that the spread of trade-restrictive measures and policy uncertainty represents the principal downside risk.

All in all, global trade has moved through three distinct eras in a single generation: from the hyper-globalisation of the 2000s, through the“slowbalisation” of the 2010s, to today's more fragmented and policy-constrained landscape.

Trade has nonetheless proved remarkably resilient, with new agreements being forged and supply chains reconfigured rather than dismantled. But the era of ever-deepening, rules-based integration has given way to one in which trade is increasingly shaped by strategic and geopolitical considerations.

This has significant implications for global growth, prices and the development prospects of emerging economies that have relied on open markets to catch up.