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Russia Renews Warning for Foreign Diplomats to Leave Kyiv
(MENAFN) Russia has renewed its call for foreign diplomats and other nationals to leave Kyiv, warning that its military will continue conducting large-scale strikes against targets in the Ukrainian capital and elsewhere.
The Russian Foreign Ministry issued the warning Saturday, repeating a similar appeal made earlier this year. It said the continued presence of foreign embassies and visits by foreign officials remained a concern.
In its statement, the ministry said that “in response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist acts against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of our country, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to systematically carry out targeted strikes on military facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.”
The ministry said it was concerned that previous warnings had not been followed, noting that several diplomatic missions remain operational in Kyiv while foreign officials continue traveling to Ukraine.
“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue to carry out large-scale retaliatory strikes,” the statement said.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again urges foreign nationals, including personnel of diplomatic missions, to refrain from remaining in or travelling to Ukraine. Responsibility for any possible adverse consequences lies entirely with those who choose to disregard this warning.”
Russia and Ukraine have intensified attacks in recent months, with strikes affecting logistics hubs, ports and energy-related infrastructure on both sides. Each government denies intentionally targeting civilian infrastructure and says its military operations focus on military sites or facilities associated with military activity.
The latest warning comes amid renewed attacks on Kyiv. Several infrastructure sites have been targeted in recent days, including bridges spanning the Dnieper River, with the Pivnichnyi Bridge among those struck Saturday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry issued the warning Saturday, repeating a similar appeal made earlier this year. It said the continued presence of foreign embassies and visits by foreign officials remained a concern.
In its statement, the ministry said that “in response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist acts against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of our country, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to systematically carry out targeted strikes on military facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.”
The ministry said it was concerned that previous warnings had not been followed, noting that several diplomatic missions remain operational in Kyiv while foreign officials continue traveling to Ukraine.
“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue to carry out large-scale retaliatory strikes,” the statement said.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again urges foreign nationals, including personnel of diplomatic missions, to refrain from remaining in or travelling to Ukraine. Responsibility for any possible adverse consequences lies entirely with those who choose to disregard this warning.”
Russia and Ukraine have intensified attacks in recent months, with strikes affecting logistics hubs, ports and energy-related infrastructure on both sides. Each government denies intentionally targeting civilian infrastructure and says its military operations focus on military sites or facilities associated with military activity.
The latest warning comes amid renewed attacks on Kyiv. Several infrastructure sites have been targeted in recent days, including bridges spanning the Dnieper River, with the Pivnichnyi Bridge among those struck Saturday.
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