HBKU Press Publishes Over 800 Titles With Qatari Authors Making Up Half Of Its Writers

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) Press has so far published more than 800 titles since its establishment, with Qatari authors accounting for an estimated half of its published writers, according to a senior official of the publishing house. HBKU Press is seeking to strengthen Qatar's literary ecosystem while creating greater opportunities for local and Arab writers to reach readers at home and abroad. It is offering a great platform for Qatari and other writers to express their literary aspirations.

Muneera Saad al-Romaihi, outreach and special projects manager at HBKU Press told 'Gulf Times' that these figures show the growing role of HBKU Press, the publishing house of HBKU University under Qatar Foundation in supporting the country's literary and publishing landscape.“HBKU Press operates at the intersection of academic publishing and community development, producing literature across genres for readers in Qatar and the wider region. We are committed to producing high-quality literature across all genres for local as well as regional readers, and in doing so, encourage and preserve a love for reading and lifelong learning,” al-Romaihi said.

HBKU Press aims to encourage emerging writers of any literary genre -- both nationals and residents -- and support them to come out with their works. The official noted that HBKU Press publications also serve as a reflection of Qatar's cultural identity and the university community, with the press seeking to maintain high standards in both the creative and technical aspects of its books.“Each of our publications reflects this dynamic community we are proud to be a part of. The books showcase the values, culture and identity of HBKU and Qatar while seeking to educate and inspire readers of all ages,” she explained.

Another key part of the work of HBKU Press is its engagement with the local community, particularly students and aspiring writers.“HBKU Press regularly works with schools during the academic year to organise storytelling and writing workshops for students across different age groups. The programmes connect students with published authors and provide hands-on exposure to the creative process,” she noted.

The press also conducts practical workshops in writing, editing and publishing for adults, encouraging readers to take the next step and become writers themselves.“We actively seek partnership with institutions that share our vision of engagement with the local community,” al-Romaihi said.

For emerging Arab writers, HBKU Press offers an international mentorship opportunity through its partnership with creative organisation Art Omi.“Under the annual residency programme, one Arab writer is selected through a competitive application process and sponsored to attend a month-long residency in Ghent, New York,” described al-Romaihi.“The selected writer takes part in creative and practical workshops, develops their writing skills and gains opportunities to interact with executives from the international publishing industry.”

The press has also sought to expand its international presence by participating in major book fairs and literary gatherings worldwide. These include the Al-Diwan Arab Book Fair in Berlin, the Bologna Children's Book Fair and Frankfurter Buchmesse, regarded as the world's largest literary trade fair.“Such participation provides opportunities to build international partnerships while promoting writers and publications connected to Qatar and the region. In the coming days, we also plan to continue strengthening public engagement with literature through author events and book launches,” she highlighted.

“The press is working with authors to launch new books in the coming days, with the events open to the public and designed to give readers opportunities to meet authors, discuss their work and exchange ideas,” she continued.

Al-Romaihi said HBKU Press considers itself a“holistic publishing house” and a preferred publisher for local writers as well as prominent public figures. Among its publications are works by former Minister of Culture HE Salah al-Ali and former President of the United Nations General Assembly and Qatari diplomat, HE Nassir Abdulaziz al-Nasser.

“Although the two works differ significantly in genre and language, they illustrate the breadth of the press's publishing programme and its commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices,” added al-Romaihi.

HBKU Arab writers literature