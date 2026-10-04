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Najaf Airport Restarts Iran Flights After Limited US Sanctions Waiver
(MENAFN) Najaf International Airport in Iraq is set to resume flights to and from Iran on Sunday after receiving a limited exemption from US sanctions, with three evening flights scheduled initially.
The airport administration announced Saturday that Iranian air traffic would restart following a suspension that had lasted several days. It said the number of flights is expected to increase gradually over the coming days, depending on individual airline schedules.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s media office said Friday that an agreement had been reached allowing Iranian airlines to operate up to 40 daily flights to and from Najaf International Airport, with Mahan Air excluded from the arrangement.
The agreement is aimed at maintaining passenger connections between Iraq and Iran while supporting humanitarian travel, medical treatment, tourism and educational activities.
Al-Zaidi welcomed the “positive response” from Washington to Iraq’s efforts, particularly the US decision to grant the requested exemption from its sanctions measures.
The development follows sanctions announced last month by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent targeting Iranian airlines and restricting their ability to operate flights to several destinations.
The measures form part of Washington’s broader economic pressure campaign against Tehran, as mediation efforts continue to seek an end to the US-Israeli war with Iran that began on Feb. 28.
The airport administration announced Saturday that Iranian air traffic would restart following a suspension that had lasted several days. It said the number of flights is expected to increase gradually over the coming days, depending on individual airline schedules.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s media office said Friday that an agreement had been reached allowing Iranian airlines to operate up to 40 daily flights to and from Najaf International Airport, with Mahan Air excluded from the arrangement.
The agreement is aimed at maintaining passenger connections between Iraq and Iran while supporting humanitarian travel, medical treatment, tourism and educational activities.
Al-Zaidi welcomed the “positive response” from Washington to Iraq’s efforts, particularly the US decision to grant the requested exemption from its sanctions measures.
The development follows sanctions announced last month by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent targeting Iranian airlines and restricting their ability to operate flights to several destinations.
The measures form part of Washington’s broader economic pressure campaign against Tehran, as mediation efforts continue to seek an end to the US-Israeli war with Iran that began on Feb. 28.
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