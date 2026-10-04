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Trump Says Iran Has Virtually Abandoned Nuclear Weapons Plans
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran has “virtually given up” plans to develop nuclear weapons, presenting the claim as a sign of progress on one of Washington’s central objectives in its ongoing confrontation with Tehran.
Trump also said oil prices have been falling after remaining elevated following Israeli and US strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.
“Oil is coming down. Oil is right now lower, and it's been lower than it was under the Biden administration, and they did nothing about the fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Ohio.
“By the way, Iran, as you know, has virtually given up any plans of a nuclear weapon,” he added.
Iran has repeatedly rejected US and Israeli accusations that it is pursuing nuclear weapons. President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that position during his visit to New York last month for the UN General Assembly.
Pezeshkian said Iran does not seek nuclear weapons because of a religious prohibition and proposed reducing its stockpiles of enriched uranium under international monitoring.
At the same time, Tehran has maintained that it will continue its civilian nuclear activities and has rejected major structural concessions unless Washington removes its economic sanctions.
Trump also said oil prices have been falling after remaining elevated following Israeli and US strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.
“Oil is coming down. Oil is right now lower, and it's been lower than it was under the Biden administration, and they did nothing about the fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Ohio.
“By the way, Iran, as you know, has virtually given up any plans of a nuclear weapon,” he added.
Iran has repeatedly rejected US and Israeli accusations that it is pursuing nuclear weapons. President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that position during his visit to New York last month for the UN General Assembly.
Pezeshkian said Iran does not seek nuclear weapons because of a religious prohibition and proposed reducing its stockpiles of enriched uranium under international monitoring.
At the same time, Tehran has maintained that it will continue its civilian nuclear activities and has rejected major structural concessions unless Washington removes its economic sanctions.
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