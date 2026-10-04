QRCS Holds Regional Workshop To Boost Quake Awareness

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has hosted the ShakeSmart Regional Communication Workshop on earthquake preparedness.

The two-day event was organised by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to explore implementation tools, with technical support from the Japanese Red Cross Society.

It brought together communications experts from national societies across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, with the aim of strengthening regional capacity for community communication to raise awareness of earthquakes and reduce their risks.

The assistant secretary-general (Relief and International Development Sector) at the QRCS, Mohammed Bader al-Sada, said the workshop was broadly intended to shift from theoretical planning to practical implementation through messages reaching all segments of society.

He cited the lesson of the 1948 Ashgabat earthquake, which claimed the lives of 10% of the population within seconds amid a lack of knowledge and weak infrastructure.

The initiative offers an opportunity to promote preventative action in the field by planning a co-ordinated regional drill focused on three critical steps: drop, cover and hold on, al-Sada explained, stressing that the primary objective is to build societies that know how to protect themselves should disasters strike.

The deputy regional director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in the Mena region, Christian Cortez, cited the fallout from the devastating earthquakes that have recently struck the region in Syria, Turkiye and Morocco, emphasising that the threat of earthquakes remains a reality amid interlocking challenges such as urban expansion and climate change.

He highlighted that technical analyses and risk maps can save lives only when they are turned into credible, actionable messages, noting that success is not measured by the volume of communication materials produced, but by the number of people who have become more informed and better prepared to take appropriate action before, during and after an earthquake.

Kentaro Nakashima of the Japanese Red Cross Society hailed the QRCS's leading role, noting that earthquake response relies on automatic responses and pre-training because individuals will have only a couple of minutes to make decisions, making effective communication the cornerstone of turning awareness into practical, life-saving behaviour.

The workshop was wrapped up by focusing on adapting the communication packages for the earthquake preparedness initiative to local and urban contexts, designing media materials to support the co-ordinated regional drill, and developing multichannel awareness content that takes into account the needs of different segments of the community.

Qatar Red Crescent Society ShakeSmart Regional Communication Workshop earthquake preparedness.