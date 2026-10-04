No Words Of Praise Enough For Them: Environment Minister Extols Scientists After Great Indian Bustards Release

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav praised scientists, Dr Sutirtha Dutta, Dr Tushna Karkariya, and Hrishika Sharma, after witnessing them turning emotional during the release of Great Indian Bustards into the wild in Rajasthan.

Taking to social media platform X, Yadav posted: "As they released the Great Indian Bustards into the wild in Rajasthan's Sam, Desert National Park, saw Dr Sutirtha Dutta, Dr Tushna Karkariya, and Hrishika Sharma got all emotional. One can only imagine how some dedicate their entire lives to selfless causes.”

“No words of praise are enough for them and the entire team that has made it possible," he added.

Earlier in the day, Yadav released two male Great Indian Bustards in Sam Desert National Park in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

After releasing the bustards, the Union Minister posted on X:“In a milestone move, released two male Great Indian Bustards in Sam, Desert National Park, Jaisalmer, today morning. This landmark success has been made possible by the nearly decade-long unwavering dedication of our scientists, researchers and ground staff who have spent years to ensure GIB reclaims the deserts of Rajasthan.”

The Union Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance, encouragement and constant support.“I thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his continued guidance, encouragement and constant support in ensuring our scientific community can work for the conservation of all our species, including the GIB.”

Earlier on Saturday, Minister Yadav visited the breeding facility at Ramdevra and lauded the efforts of young researchers and scientists working for the conservation of the iconic species.

"The release of captive-bred GIBs represents the next critical step in the species recovery programme and will provide important scientific learnings for progressively developing and refining protocols for reintroduction of captive-bred birds into their natural habitat," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a press release.

The programme has involved captive breeding and conservation efforts aimed at improving the prospects of the GIB and eventually returning captive-bred birds to the wild.