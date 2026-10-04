India, Japan Deepen Cooperation In Semiconductors, Space Sectors

India and Japan have growing opportunities to deepen cooperation in high-technology sectors, particularly semiconductors and space, with Japanese companies engaging Indian firms to support the development of the country's semiconductor ecosystem, Institute of Geoeconomics Director Kazuto Suzuki said.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave, Suzuki said the economic partnership between the two countries is expanding across infrastructure and emerging technology sectors. "...Japan and India have been engaging in a lot of economic projects. The high-speed train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is one big project,” he said stressing the success of this high-speed train is going to be the“sort of icebreaker between Japan and India.”

Expanding Areas of Cooperation

Beyond infrastructure, Suzuki highlighted space and semiconductors as key areas where the two countries are strengthening cooperation.“...there's a lot of collaboration in satellite projects and moon exploration...”

Focus on Semiconductors

On semiconductors, Suzuki said Japanese companies are reaching out to Indian businesses, including Tata Semiconductor and Tata Electronics, as opportunities emerge in India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.“Japan is now reaching out to various economic entities in India, including Tata Semiconductor and Tata Electronics, to build a factory in the state of Gujarat, and it is very much an increasing opportunity for Japan and India to cooperate in the high-technology sector...”

Suzuki added that both countries have been working together to strengthen India's domestic semiconductor capabilities.“Japan and India have been working in cooperation to support the buildup of the Indian semiconductor industry.”

Hybrid Vehicles a Key Focus

He also highlighted that Japan has focused more on hybrid vehicles compared with electric vehicles, stressing these vehicles can play a vital role in India's transition towards lower-carbon mobility.“Japan has not invested as heavily as other countries like China or European automakers; Japan has been focusing on hybrid cars. I assume that hybrid cars are coming into India, and because of the lack of infrastructure, I think hybrid cars have certain advantages, at least for the next decade, to be a major carbon-reduction automobile transportation means..." he added.

Bilateral Trade Data

Seperately, if we look at the trade data between both India and Japan, India-Japan bilateral trade stood at USD 27.47 billion in FY2025-26, with Japan exporting goods worth USD 21.43 billion to India and importing USD 6.04 billion, as per the data shared by the government. India accounted for 1.75 per cent of Japan's overall trade, ranking 14th among its trading partners, while Japan ranked 10th in India's total trade with a 2.26 per cent share. (ANI)

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