MP Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight, 2 Children Asleep Inside

A 26-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants in broad daylight in a residential area of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city on Friday, police said. The victim, identified as Jyoti Chaurasia, lived as a tenant in Amaltas Colony under the Civil Lines police station limits. She was originally from Maharajpur in the district.

A disturbing video of the attack has surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the two accused repeatedly stabbing the woman. The footage also shows people passing through the area on their vehicles as the assault unfolded.

Following the incident, police rushed to the woman's rented accommodation after receiving information. Officers found the door locked from outside and Jyoti's body lying in a pool of blood outside the house.

Police broke open the lock and were stunned to find two children, aged four and six, sleeping on a bed inside the house.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle said the motive behind the murder remains unclear. "But the accused will be identified and arrested soon, and the case will be solved," he expressed confidence.

Police are questioning eyewitnesses and examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers and reconstruct the sequence of events. Forensic experts have also been called in as police probe the case from all possible angles, Patle said.

Police sources said Jyoti had reportedly been involved in a dispute with her husband for some time. The couple had been living separately, and investigators are examining whether the marital dispute has any connection to the murder.

Further investigation is underway.