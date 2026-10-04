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16th Edition of the Bromine Amman Marathon Concludes with 5,000 Participants
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Amman, Jordan – October 2, 2026: Under the patronage of HRH Prince Firas bin Raad, represented by Eng. Nabil Al-Jreeri, Director of the City of Amman, and in the presence of members of the Board of Directors of Run Jordan, Lina El Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, Mr. Ahmad Yacoub, representative of Jordan Bromine Company, and Mr. Rami Al-Adwan, President of the Jordan Athletics Federation, the 16th edition of the Bromine Amman Marathon 2026 concluded on Friday, October 2, under the slogan “Run in the Heart of Amman,” with the participation of around 5,000 runners from Jordan and abroad.
The 16th edition featured the 42.195 km Marathon, 42.195 km Marathon Relay, 21 km Half Marathon, and 10 km Race, in addition to dedicated categories for persons with disabilities in the 21 km and 10 km races.
The Bromine Amman Marathon also received the World Athletics Road Race Label for 2026 for the second consecutive year, continuing its presence among internationally recognized road races and attracting runners from Jordan and abroad.
The 42.195 km Marathon and 21 km Half Marathon started at 6:00 a.m., while the dedicated races for persons with disabilities started at 5:50 a.m. The 10 km Race followed at 9:00 a.m., and the race with disabilities started at 8.50 runners taking on the various routes in an energetic and spirited atmosphere.
The race routes featured cheering and entertainment stations that added to the atmosphere and encouraged participants throughout their races, alongside the efforts of volunteers, supporting organizations, and partners who contributed to the smooth running of the event.
42.195 km Marathon Results
Men
•1st Place: Huthaifa Alakkawi – Time: 2:30:54.95
•2nd Place: Ahmad Muhaisen – Time: 2:34:59.38
•3rd Place: Loiy Albostah – Time: 2:40:15.97
•4th Place: Ibrahim Alsabah – Time: 2:42:36.91
•5th Place: Mohammad Aldardoor – Time: 2:45:12.93
Women
•1st Place: Amal Sabah – Time: 3:19:49.20
•2nd Place: Nahida Albawwat – Time: 3:29:12.34
•3rd Place: Smah Alnajjar – Time: 3:38:19.57
•4th Place: Emy Gonzaga – Time: 3:43:01.75
•5th Place: Ophélie Chabot – Time: 3:58:51.11
Results are provisional pending the completion of the official results validation procedures.
________________________________________
42.195 km Marathon Relay Results
Men
•1st Place: Public Security – Men – Time: 2:27:33.98
•2nd Place: Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army – Time: 2:36:40.32
•3rd Place: Al-Zaatari Sports Club – Time: 2:45:15.98
Women
•1st Place: Public Security – Women – Time: 4:01:25.46
Mixed
•1st Place: Ministry of Public Works Employees Club – Time: 2:43:15.71
•2nd Place: Public Security – Mixed – Time: 2:52:38.17
•3rd Place: Striders – Time: 3:00:02.27
________________________________________
21 km Half Marathon Results
Men
•1st Place: Abedalaziz Alsan'i – Time: 1:05:39.33
•2nd Place: Ahmad Smour – Time: 1:05:42.10
•3rd Place: Thomas Lowery – Time: 1:11:31.96
Women
•1st Place: Hanoia Hasab Allah – Time: 1:23:38.87
•2nd Place: Laura Kaye – Time: 1:27:11.22
•3rd Place: Sabrieh Maradat – Time: 1:28:25.28
________________________________________
Persons with Disabilities – 21 km
Wheelchair – Men
•1st Place: Ali Sawalmeh – Time: 1:16:01.12
•2nd Place: Ahmad Arafat – Time: 1:38:45.12
•3rd Place: Hamzeh Mahmoud – Time: 1:47:17.18
Blind – Men
•1st Place: Suhail Alnashash – Time: 1:44:16.04
•2nd Place: Tariq Tayem – Time: 1:53:38.09
•3rd Place: Mou'ath Musa – Time: 2:08:32.33
Partially Sighted – Men
•1st Place: Mohammad Jalham – Time: 1:23:01.35
•2nd Place: Ahmed Abu-Zaid – Time: 2:55:25.12
________________________________________
10 km Race Results
Men
•1st Place: Rashed Almflah – Time: 29:56.83
•2nd Place: Mahdi Friawan – Time: 30:37.83
•3rd Place: Suleiman Abushapap – Time: 30:52.83
Women
•1st Place: Hebah Hammoud – Time: 36:13.83
•2nd Place: Leen Abujubara – Time: 38:01.83
•3rd Place: Shujoun Ali – Time: 40:01.83
________________________________________
Persons with Disabilities – 10 km
Wheelchair – Men
•1st Place: Abdel Rahman Makluf – Time: 31:25.26
•2nd Place: Bilal Abu-Mansi – Time: 33:00.26
•3rd Place: Ra'ad Qasaymeh – Time: 47:50.26
Blind – Men
•1st Place: Abdel Ra'uof Alkhatib – Time: 37:25.26
•2nd Place: Khaled Abu Nahleh – Time: 41:30.26
•3rd Place: Yousef Salameh – Time: 45:10.26
Blind – Women
•1st Place: Nour Alhuda Mosleh – Time: 1:07:49.26
•2nd Place: Esra'a Abualhayja'a – Time: 1:36:42.80
•3rd Place: Taghreed Rasheed – Time: 1:39:59.32
________________________________________
Age Categories – 42.195 km Marathon
Men
•40–49: Mohammad Alkhataleen – Time: 2:59:02.59
•50–59: Mo'tasem Almahameed – Time: 2:52:00.04
Women
•40–49: Jennifer Boyle – Time: 4:15:53.71
•60–69: Cecilia Picardal – Time: 5:35:22.32
Run Jordan expressed its appreciation to all government and public institutions, security and medical authorities, sponsors, partners, volunteers, media representatives, and participants whose efforts contributed to the successful organization of the 16th edition of the Bromine Amman Marathon.
End
The 16th edition featured the 42.195 km Marathon, 42.195 km Marathon Relay, 21 km Half Marathon, and 10 km Race, in addition to dedicated categories for persons with disabilities in the 21 km and 10 km races.
The Bromine Amman Marathon also received the World Athletics Road Race Label for 2026 for the second consecutive year, continuing its presence among internationally recognized road races and attracting runners from Jordan and abroad.
The 42.195 km Marathon and 21 km Half Marathon started at 6:00 a.m., while the dedicated races for persons with disabilities started at 5:50 a.m. The 10 km Race followed at 9:00 a.m., and the race with disabilities started at 8.50 runners taking on the various routes in an energetic and spirited atmosphere.
The race routes featured cheering and entertainment stations that added to the atmosphere and encouraged participants throughout their races, alongside the efforts of volunteers, supporting organizations, and partners who contributed to the smooth running of the event.
42.195 km Marathon Results
Men
•1st Place: Huthaifa Alakkawi – Time: 2:30:54.95
•2nd Place: Ahmad Muhaisen – Time: 2:34:59.38
•3rd Place: Loiy Albostah – Time: 2:40:15.97
•4th Place: Ibrahim Alsabah – Time: 2:42:36.91
•5th Place: Mohammad Aldardoor – Time: 2:45:12.93
Women
•1st Place: Amal Sabah – Time: 3:19:49.20
•2nd Place: Nahida Albawwat – Time: 3:29:12.34
•3rd Place: Smah Alnajjar – Time: 3:38:19.57
•4th Place: Emy Gonzaga – Time: 3:43:01.75
•5th Place: Ophélie Chabot – Time: 3:58:51.11
Results are provisional pending the completion of the official results validation procedures.
________________________________________
42.195 km Marathon Relay Results
Men
•1st Place: Public Security – Men – Time: 2:27:33.98
•2nd Place: Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army – Time: 2:36:40.32
•3rd Place: Al-Zaatari Sports Club – Time: 2:45:15.98
Women
•1st Place: Public Security – Women – Time: 4:01:25.46
Mixed
•1st Place: Ministry of Public Works Employees Club – Time: 2:43:15.71
•2nd Place: Public Security – Mixed – Time: 2:52:38.17
•3rd Place: Striders – Time: 3:00:02.27
________________________________________
21 km Half Marathon Results
Men
•1st Place: Abedalaziz Alsan'i – Time: 1:05:39.33
•2nd Place: Ahmad Smour – Time: 1:05:42.10
•3rd Place: Thomas Lowery – Time: 1:11:31.96
Women
•1st Place: Hanoia Hasab Allah – Time: 1:23:38.87
•2nd Place: Laura Kaye – Time: 1:27:11.22
•3rd Place: Sabrieh Maradat – Time: 1:28:25.28
________________________________________
Persons with Disabilities – 21 km
Wheelchair – Men
•1st Place: Ali Sawalmeh – Time: 1:16:01.12
•2nd Place: Ahmad Arafat – Time: 1:38:45.12
•3rd Place: Hamzeh Mahmoud – Time: 1:47:17.18
Blind – Men
•1st Place: Suhail Alnashash – Time: 1:44:16.04
•2nd Place: Tariq Tayem – Time: 1:53:38.09
•3rd Place: Mou'ath Musa – Time: 2:08:32.33
Partially Sighted – Men
•1st Place: Mohammad Jalham – Time: 1:23:01.35
•2nd Place: Ahmed Abu-Zaid – Time: 2:55:25.12
________________________________________
10 km Race Results
Men
•1st Place: Rashed Almflah – Time: 29:56.83
•2nd Place: Mahdi Friawan – Time: 30:37.83
•3rd Place: Suleiman Abushapap – Time: 30:52.83
Women
•1st Place: Hebah Hammoud – Time: 36:13.83
•2nd Place: Leen Abujubara – Time: 38:01.83
•3rd Place: Shujoun Ali – Time: 40:01.83
________________________________________
Persons with Disabilities – 10 km
Wheelchair – Men
•1st Place: Abdel Rahman Makluf – Time: 31:25.26
•2nd Place: Bilal Abu-Mansi – Time: 33:00.26
•3rd Place: Ra'ad Qasaymeh – Time: 47:50.26
Blind – Men
•1st Place: Abdel Ra'uof Alkhatib – Time: 37:25.26
•2nd Place: Khaled Abu Nahleh – Time: 41:30.26
•3rd Place: Yousef Salameh – Time: 45:10.26
Blind – Women
•1st Place: Nour Alhuda Mosleh – Time: 1:07:49.26
•2nd Place: Esra'a Abualhayja'a – Time: 1:36:42.80
•3rd Place: Taghreed Rasheed – Time: 1:39:59.32
________________________________________
Age Categories – 42.195 km Marathon
Men
•40–49: Mohammad Alkhataleen – Time: 2:59:02.59
•50–59: Mo'tasem Almahameed – Time: 2:52:00.04
Women
•40–49: Jennifer Boyle – Time: 4:15:53.71
•60–69: Cecilia Picardal – Time: 5:35:22.32
Run Jordan expressed its appreciation to all government and public institutions, security and medical authorities, sponsors, partners, volunteers, media representatives, and participants whose efforts contributed to the successful organization of the 16th edition of the Bromine Amman Marathon.
End
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