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EPAA Prepares to Launch Sir Bu Nair Festival 2026 on 7 October
(MENAFN- Saharapr) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – 2nd October 2026: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) is preparing to launch the Sir Bu Nair Festival 2026, taking place at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah from 7 to 18 October. The festival will feature a diverse programme combining environmental awareness, educational content, entertainment, community engagement and sporting activities. This year’s edition will place a special focus on coral reefs, highlighting their importance in supporting biodiversity and maintaining marine ecological balance, while also showcasing the environmental and natural significance of Sir Bu Nair Island and its rich marine ecosystem.
The festival will open on Wednesday with a programme featuring a range of activities and experiences, marking the start of an integrated journey that will bring visitors closer to Sir Bu Nair Island and its natural and marine environment through educational content, interactive experiences and activities designed for different segments of the community.
A Platform to Promote Awareness of Natural Heritage
Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah and Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee of Sir Bu Nair Festival, said the festival serves as a platform for promoting environmental awareness, introducing the community to the island, and strengthening its connection with Sir Bu Nair Island’s marine heritage and biodiversity. Through an experience combining knowledge, interaction and diverse activities, the festival aims to further embed environmental awareness across different segments of society.
Her Excellency said: “Through Sir Bu Nair Festival, we seek to deliver an experience that goes beyond introducing the island, by deepening awareness of the value of its natural habitats and the importance of protecting them, while strengthening the community’s connection with Sharjah’s natural and marine heritage. The festival brings together environmental content with interactive and community activities, helping transform awareness into shared responsibility and sustainable behaviour that supports efforts to protect biodiversity and conserve the environment.”
Experiences Bringing Visitors Closer to the Island’s Environment
The festival will feature a range of educational workshops, environmental activities and mini exhibitions that present environmental knowledge in an engaging and interactive format. Among these is the “Discover Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve” exhibition, showcasing photographs and samples from the island, alongside information about its history, coral reefs and cultivation methods, giving visitors an opportunity to gain deeper insight into the island’s natural and marine environment.
The festival village will also host a variety of dedicated zones and accompanying experiences, alongside participating entities, creating an experience that combines exploration, knowledge, entertainment and community engagement, while strengthening visitors’ connection with the distinctive natural and environmental heritage of Sir Bu Nair Island.
Accompanying Sports and Marine Activities
The festival will coincide with a range of sporting and marine activities, most notably the second edition of the Sir Bu Nair 60-foot Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, organised by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, represented by Sharjah Sports Channel, in cooperation with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club. Scheduled for 10 October, the race will offer prizes worth approximately AED 3 million and will cover a distance of 25 nautical miles, starting from Al Hamriyah and finishing at Al Heera in Sharjah.
The programme will also feature the “Sir Bu Nair Challenge”, organised by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, represented by Sharjah Sports Channel and Pulse 95 Radio, from 8 to 10 October at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah, with the participation of male and female employees from Sharjah government departments and authorities.
The challenge will offer a team-based sporting experience built around an obstacle course designed to test speed, fitness, strength and endurance, while fostering collaboration, team spirit and teamwork. The initiative adds a dynamic sporting and community dimension to the festival’s accompanying activities.
The festival will open on Wednesday with a programme featuring a range of activities and experiences, marking the start of an integrated journey that will bring visitors closer to Sir Bu Nair Island and its natural and marine environment through educational content, interactive experiences and activities designed for different segments of the community.
A Platform to Promote Awareness of Natural Heritage
Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah and Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee of Sir Bu Nair Festival, said the festival serves as a platform for promoting environmental awareness, introducing the community to the island, and strengthening its connection with Sir Bu Nair Island’s marine heritage and biodiversity. Through an experience combining knowledge, interaction and diverse activities, the festival aims to further embed environmental awareness across different segments of society.
Her Excellency said: “Through Sir Bu Nair Festival, we seek to deliver an experience that goes beyond introducing the island, by deepening awareness of the value of its natural habitats and the importance of protecting them, while strengthening the community’s connection with Sharjah’s natural and marine heritage. The festival brings together environmental content with interactive and community activities, helping transform awareness into shared responsibility and sustainable behaviour that supports efforts to protect biodiversity and conserve the environment.”
Experiences Bringing Visitors Closer to the Island’s Environment
The festival will feature a range of educational workshops, environmental activities and mini exhibitions that present environmental knowledge in an engaging and interactive format. Among these is the “Discover Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve” exhibition, showcasing photographs and samples from the island, alongside information about its history, coral reefs and cultivation methods, giving visitors an opportunity to gain deeper insight into the island’s natural and marine environment.
The festival village will also host a variety of dedicated zones and accompanying experiences, alongside participating entities, creating an experience that combines exploration, knowledge, entertainment and community engagement, while strengthening visitors’ connection with the distinctive natural and environmental heritage of Sir Bu Nair Island.
Accompanying Sports and Marine Activities
The festival will coincide with a range of sporting and marine activities, most notably the second edition of the Sir Bu Nair 60-foot Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, organised by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, represented by Sharjah Sports Channel, in cooperation with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club. Scheduled for 10 October, the race will offer prizes worth approximately AED 3 million and will cover a distance of 25 nautical miles, starting from Al Hamriyah and finishing at Al Heera in Sharjah.
The programme will also feature the “Sir Bu Nair Challenge”, organised by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, represented by Sharjah Sports Channel and Pulse 95 Radio, from 8 to 10 October at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah, with the participation of male and female employees from Sharjah government departments and authorities.
The challenge will offer a team-based sporting experience built around an obstacle course designed to test speed, fitness, strength and endurance, while fostering collaboration, team spirit and teamwork. The initiative adds a dynamic sporting and community dimension to the festival’s accompanying activities.
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