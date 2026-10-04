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Cornell President Addresses Reopened Investigation into Alleged Campus Rape
(MENAFN) The president of Cornell University has spoken publicly about allegations involving the reported gang rape of a woman on campus in 2024, describing the case as “deeply disturbing” after authorities recently reopened the criminal investigation.
University President Michael Kotlikoff issued a video statement Saturday, nearly a week after a local prosecutor announced that the case would be reviewed again to determine whether criminal charges should be pursued. Cornell had previously released written statements concerning the renewed investigation.
“What happened to ‘Jane Doe’ in 2024 is deeply disturbing and will weigh heavily on our community for years to come,” Kotlikoff said, using the US term for a person whose identity is being withheld. “My heart aches when I think of what she experienced.”
Kotlikoff said the allegations had raised serious concerns surrounding sexual violence, the treatment of others, as well as elements of campus party culture involving alcohol and drugs.
“This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our history, and I know many of you are angry, saddened, and struggling,” he added.
The renewed criminal inquiry came shortly after Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit against seven men she alleges sexually assaulted her during an incident in 2024. According to the lawsuit, all seven were members of Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity.
Jane Doe reported the alleged assault to Cornell University Police in November 2024, following an incident she said occurred on Oct. 19-20 of that year.
“I can say with 100% confidence I was raped,” she said in an interview transcript referenced in reports.
Prosecutors previously decided not to bring criminal charges, with Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten citing “insufficient evidence.”
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul subsequently removed Van Houten from the case and appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the reopened investigation.
Kotlikoff supported the move, saying the way the original allegations were handled had raised concerns about the investigative process.
“We don’t have all the answers, but we are committed to investigating and finding the answers our community deserves,” he said.
“I believe we as an administration and we as a community must do better. We must do everything we can to prevent what happened to Jane Doe and everyone before her and anyone after her from ever happening again.”
With the case receiving broader attention, Kotlikoff said Cornell is reassessing how it responds to sexual assault allegations and examining additional steps aimed at strengthening safety on campus.
“Where we can do better, we will. That is our responsibility and is one I take personally,” he said.
“This is a defining moment in Cornell’s history. We must lead the way. We owe it to Jane Doe and survivors of assault to get this right, and we must keep each other safe.”
University President Michael Kotlikoff issued a video statement Saturday, nearly a week after a local prosecutor announced that the case would be reviewed again to determine whether criminal charges should be pursued. Cornell had previously released written statements concerning the renewed investigation.
“What happened to ‘Jane Doe’ in 2024 is deeply disturbing and will weigh heavily on our community for years to come,” Kotlikoff said, using the US term for a person whose identity is being withheld. “My heart aches when I think of what she experienced.”
Kotlikoff said the allegations had raised serious concerns surrounding sexual violence, the treatment of others, as well as elements of campus party culture involving alcohol and drugs.
“This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our history, and I know many of you are angry, saddened, and struggling,” he added.
The renewed criminal inquiry came shortly after Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit against seven men she alleges sexually assaulted her during an incident in 2024. According to the lawsuit, all seven were members of Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity.
Jane Doe reported the alleged assault to Cornell University Police in November 2024, following an incident she said occurred on Oct. 19-20 of that year.
“I can say with 100% confidence I was raped,” she said in an interview transcript referenced in reports.
Prosecutors previously decided not to bring criminal charges, with Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten citing “insufficient evidence.”
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul subsequently removed Van Houten from the case and appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the reopened investigation.
Kotlikoff supported the move, saying the way the original allegations were handled had raised concerns about the investigative process.
“We don’t have all the answers, but we are committed to investigating and finding the answers our community deserves,” he said.
“I believe we as an administration and we as a community must do better. We must do everything we can to prevent what happened to Jane Doe and everyone before her and anyone after her from ever happening again.”
With the case receiving broader attention, Kotlikoff said Cornell is reassessing how it responds to sexual assault allegations and examining additional steps aimed at strengthening safety on campus.
“Where we can do better, we will. That is our responsibility and is one I take personally,” he said.
“This is a defining moment in Cornell’s history. We must lead the way. We owe it to Jane Doe and survivors of assault to get this right, and we must keep each other safe.”
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