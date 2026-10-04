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DSC backs ‘Sports Rehabilitation Programme’ in correctional facilities
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: The Dubai Sports Council, in coordination and cooperation with the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Institutions at Dubai Police, has announced the launch of a course on ‘Organising and Managing Sports Events’ for male and female inmates.
This course marks the initial phase of the “Sports Rehabilitation Programme in Correctional and Punitive Institutions” - a pioneering programme aimed at employing sports as an effective tool for rehabilitation, reform and vocational empowerment, enhancing quality of life and community impact and developing physical, psychological and professional capabilities.
The programme launched its first phase within the vocational rehabilitation track in the sports field by holding a specialised course entitled “Organizing and Managing Sports Events”, which witnessed significant participation from 94 male and female inmates. This step complements the system for preparing and qualifying sports personnel, developing talents and promoting physical activity.
Issa Sharif, Director of the Sports Events Department, emphasised the importance of this pioneering programme. “The ‘Sports Rehabilitation Programme’ represents a leading step that reflects the Emirate of Dubai’s vision is to make sports a way of life and an effective tool for empowerment and human development. We believe that sports possess the power of positive change, and through our fruitful partnership with the General Directorate of Correctional and Punitive Institutions, we strive to provide inmates with a genuine opportunity to acquire specialised skills that open new horizons for them and support their reintegration as active and positive members of society and the labour market, thus contributing to the sustainability of sports’ societal impact. The programme works to equip beneficiaries with the skills, knowledge and professional qualifications in the sports field, enhancing their future job prospects. It also reinforces the culture of practicing sports and physical activity as a fundamental means of improving physical and mental well-being and quality of life within correctional and punitive institutions, supporting social reintegration efforts and contributing to reducing recidivism rates,” Issa Sharif noted.
“Furthermore, it identifies promising sporting talents and empowers them to continue their journey and develop their skills. In its upcoming phases, the programme aims to expand the scope of courses and training programmes to ensure beneficiaries are qualified and obtain accredited professional qualifications. Building strategic partnerships is among the programme’s priorities. This initiative is sustainable and involves collaboration with various sports organisations, institutions and federations to support rehabilitation and development programmes,” he added.
Through this initiative, the Dubai Sports Council aims to provide professional training and development opportunities in partnership with its stakeholders, ultimately building a sustainable institutional model for sports rehabilitation within correctional and rehabilitation facilities. This will contribute to developing a qualified human capital base, supporting sports sustainability and enhancing the comprehensive role of sports in rehabilitation and empowerment.
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This course marks the initial phase of the “Sports Rehabilitation Programme in Correctional and Punitive Institutions” - a pioneering programme aimed at employing sports as an effective tool for rehabilitation, reform and vocational empowerment, enhancing quality of life and community impact and developing physical, psychological and professional capabilities.
The programme launched its first phase within the vocational rehabilitation track in the sports field by holding a specialised course entitled “Organizing and Managing Sports Events”, which witnessed significant participation from 94 male and female inmates. This step complements the system for preparing and qualifying sports personnel, developing talents and promoting physical activity.
Issa Sharif, Director of the Sports Events Department, emphasised the importance of this pioneering programme. “The ‘Sports Rehabilitation Programme’ represents a leading step that reflects the Emirate of Dubai’s vision is to make sports a way of life and an effective tool for empowerment and human development. We believe that sports possess the power of positive change, and through our fruitful partnership with the General Directorate of Correctional and Punitive Institutions, we strive to provide inmates with a genuine opportunity to acquire specialised skills that open new horizons for them and support their reintegration as active and positive members of society and the labour market, thus contributing to the sustainability of sports’ societal impact. The programme works to equip beneficiaries with the skills, knowledge and professional qualifications in the sports field, enhancing their future job prospects. It also reinforces the culture of practicing sports and physical activity as a fundamental means of improving physical and mental well-being and quality of life within correctional and punitive institutions, supporting social reintegration efforts and contributing to reducing recidivism rates,” Issa Sharif noted.
“Furthermore, it identifies promising sporting talents and empowers them to continue their journey and develop their skills. In its upcoming phases, the programme aims to expand the scope of courses and training programmes to ensure beneficiaries are qualified and obtain accredited professional qualifications. Building strategic partnerships is among the programme’s priorities. This initiative is sustainable and involves collaboration with various sports organisations, institutions and federations to support rehabilitation and development programmes,” he added.
Through this initiative, the Dubai Sports Council aims to provide professional training and development opportunities in partnership with its stakeholders, ultimately building a sustainable institutional model for sports rehabilitation within correctional and rehabilitation facilities. This will contribute to developing a qualified human capital base, supporting sports sustainability and enhancing the comprehensive role of sports in rehabilitation and empowerment.
-Ends
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