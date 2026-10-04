The Air Fryer Is Now The UK's Most Used Cooking Appliance

The air fryer has now leapfrogged the hob, microwave and oven itself to be the UK's most-used cooking appliance.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 64 per cent use the gadget more often than their conventional cooker, rising to 75 per cent of Gen Z.

And for one in 10, it has been at least a month since they turned on their oven.

It revealed reliance on the humble air fryer is not slowing down, as 57 per cent use theirs more than they did two years ago.

Faster cooking times (60 per cent) was the top reason for this, along with the sheer convenience (54 per cent) and because it costs less to run than an oven (49 per cent).

It also emerged running costs (90 per cent) and energy efficiency (88 per cent) were considered important when it comes to deciding which appliance to use.

A spokesperson for Utilita, which commissioned the research to highlight its Power Price List [], which shows the cost to run a wide variety of household items, said:“Unlike other flash in the pan trends, our nation's love for the air fryer isn't waning.

“It seems it is one of the most popular inventions from recent years, with owners championing the ease of the device, as well as its low running costs and energy efficiency.

“It's hard to look back and imagine modern kitchen life without one.”

The research also found a quarter would feel real disappointment if their air fryer was to break – and 19 per cent would even drop everything and replace it immediately.

While 35 per cent who have one would be likely to mention the nifty gizmo in conversation with someone they have just met.

Furthermore, 37 per cent of owners cook more than ever before, now they own the handy device and 32 per cent believe it has revolutionised how they make food at home.

And 24 per cent revealed they've changed meal plans purely based on the space available in their mini cooker, according to the stats by OnePoll.

However, just under a quarter (23 per cent) have attempted to cook something in their air fryer that they shouldn't have– with Gen Zs being most likely to do this (45 per cent).

With many using it to heat eggs, make a cake and even a whole roast dinner in the small unit.

The spokesperson from Utilita added:“Air fryers have clearly earned their place on the kitchen counter - and in the national conversation.

“But whether it's an air fryer, oven, kettle or washing machine, knowing what appliances cost to run can help households make smarter choices.

“That's exactly why Utilita created the Power Price List: to make everyday energy use easier to understand.”