Hormuz Blockade Remains Firm, Trump Has Options: Hegseth

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth says the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remains in place and that US President Donald Trump has various options if Iran does not change its behaviour.

The Associated Press, quoting Hegseth, reported that he told reporters:“Iran wants to play games with things like the Strait of Hormuz. They don't control it, we do.”

“They have literally gotten nothing through. Our blockade has been ironclad, and we're running almost at prewar levels every single night through that, you see that as far as the throughput,” he said.

Hegseth added:“So we feel like we're in a very strong position. Iran ought to make the right choice. If they don't, the president is going to have all the options he needs on the table. But he is not going to let these things extend unnecessarily. He understands what the mission is, and we can get it done when called upon.”

“The message is very simple: Iran will never, ever, ever have a nuclear weapon,” Hegseth said.

His remarks came as indirect talks between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear programme and an end to the ongoing war have so far failed to produce a final agreement.

Iranian officials have previously said that, for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened, the US must reduce military pressure on Iran and end the naval blockade. Tehran has also said it conveyed its conditions for reopening the strait to Washington through mediators.

Iranian officials have also responded to similar threats from Trump by saying that Tehran would not negotiate under pressure or threats and that any new US military action would face a strong response.

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