GCC-Stat: GCC Countries Record World's Highest Outward Workers' Remittances At About $161 Billion
The increase reflects the continued attraction of expatriate workers, alongside the expansion of economic activity driven by infrastructure projects and growth in the services, industrial and non-oil sectors.
The report noted that workers' remittances from the GCC countries rose for the second consecutive year after declining in 2023, reaching their highest level in 2025.
Workers' remittances accounted for approximately 6.6% of the GCC countries' combined gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, compared with 6.0% in 2024, 5.7% in 2023 and 5.6% in 2022. The ratio indicates the relative weight of workers' remittances compared with the size of GCC economies and does not, in itself, indicate an improvement or deterioration in economic performance.
The GCC countries' global standing is underscored by a comparison of their combined outward remittances with those of major economies individually. Outward workers' remittances from the United States amounted to approximately $107 billion, compared with about %43 billion from Switzerland, $27 billion from Germany and $21 billion from France, according to the report.
Beyond their direct financial value, these remittances support household incomes and consumption and contribute to economic and social stability in recipient countries. They also underscore the GCC's regional economic weight, its role in global financial flows and its deep integration with the global economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment