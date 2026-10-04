Bosnia Votes In Election Crucial To EU Accession Bid
Voters are electing members of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-member Presidency and national parliament, as well as representatives to the legislative bodies of its two constituent entities and cantonal assemblies in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The outcome could shape the next governing coalitions and determine the direction of the country's foreign policy.
The Central Election Commission is expected to release preliminary results later on Sunday after polling stations close at 7 p.m. local time.Bosnia and Herzegovina European Union elections
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