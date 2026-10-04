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Frasle Mobility opens Movetech in the United States and expands its global capacity in technological development
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Frasle Mobility has launched another phase of its internationalization strategy with the opening of Movetech USA. The facility was inaugurated in Detroit (Michigan), and houses the first dynamometer for heavy-duty. Movetech is Frasle Mobility's main research, development and innovation hub and is based in Caxias do Sul (Brazil), where it brings together around 160 professionals dedicated to advanced engineering, including specialists, masters ‘degree holders, doctors and PhDs, responsible for the development of technologies aimed at the friction and mobility materials market.
The expansion into the United States strengths the company's movement toward professionalization and global integration of its engineering teams. Choosing Detroit, one of the world`s leading automotive industry hubs, supports the objective of increasing business opportunities with North American automakers. Frasle Mobility already holds a prominent position in the OEM brake lining market in the United States and seeks to expand its participation in new projects and applications developed in partnership with brake system and vehicle manufacturers.
To make the operation viable, the company acquired a new and modern dynamometer, installed within the Greening Testing Laboratories facility, through a partnership that will guarantee a dedicated space for Frasle Mobility's engineering activities. The equipment will be used in simulations, tests, and materials analysis.
“Being closer to customers is key to understanding specific challenges and developing technologies faster and more accurately. Movetech's presence in Detroit strengthens our innovation capacity and expands opportunities for collaboration with leading automakers and automotive industry partners in the United States,” highlights Alexandre Roman, engineering manager for North America and responsible for Movetech's operation in Detroit at Frasle Mobility.
Movetech works on multiple technology fronts in mobility, including research and development in friction materials, brake discs, structural composites, hydraulic components, polymers, and complete solutions for automotive systems. Currently, Movetech's structure already includes operations in Brazil, Mexico, India, and China, all connected to the Center of Excellence in Caxias do Sul, which concentrates the greatest technical, laboratory, and management capabilities. More than 5,000 prototypes are produced and over 70,000 tests are conducted annually in Movetech's global laboratories.
The expansion into the United States strengths the company's movement toward professionalization and global integration of its engineering teams. Choosing Detroit, one of the world`s leading automotive industry hubs, supports the objective of increasing business opportunities with North American automakers. Frasle Mobility already holds a prominent position in the OEM brake lining market in the United States and seeks to expand its participation in new projects and applications developed in partnership with brake system and vehicle manufacturers.
To make the operation viable, the company acquired a new and modern dynamometer, installed within the Greening Testing Laboratories facility, through a partnership that will guarantee a dedicated space for Frasle Mobility's engineering activities. The equipment will be used in simulations, tests, and materials analysis.
“Being closer to customers is key to understanding specific challenges and developing technologies faster and more accurately. Movetech's presence in Detroit strengthens our innovation capacity and expands opportunities for collaboration with leading automakers and automotive industry partners in the United States,” highlights Alexandre Roman, engineering manager for North America and responsible for Movetech's operation in Detroit at Frasle Mobility.
Movetech works on multiple technology fronts in mobility, including research and development in friction materials, brake discs, structural composites, hydraulic components, polymers, and complete solutions for automotive systems. Currently, Movetech's structure already includes operations in Brazil, Mexico, India, and China, all connected to the Center of Excellence in Caxias do Sul, which concentrates the greatest technical, laboratory, and management capabilities. More than 5,000 prototypes are produced and over 70,000 tests are conducted annually in Movetech's global laboratories.
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