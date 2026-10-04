Al Markhiya Gallery To Open Exhibition By Palestinian Artist

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Markhiya Gallery is inaugurating the exhibition“Silent Witnesses” by Palestinian artist Majdulin Nasrallah at its venue at Katara Art Center, at Katara Building 5, on Tuesday.

Through a collection of artworks, the exhibition explores the transformations that familiar objects undergo when placed in contexts of violence, displacement and loss, and how they move from the margins of everyday life to a place laden with meanings and memories.

Nasrallah examines everyday objects such as blankets, cups, shoes and doors as silent companions to human life, carrying the traces of people's habits, memories and the warmth of everyday life.

Yet under conditions of war, displacement and loss, these objects take on new meanings, becoming silent witnesses to grief, resilience and violence, and to a life that existed before its contours were transformed.

The showcase embodies the fragile threshold between comfort and collapse, asking whether tenderness and terror can coexist within the same frame, and whether objects can retain the content of memory even when memory itself becomes fractured, thereby prompting a reexamination of the relationship between the familiar, memory and place.

The exhibition's works draw on the artist's interest in the relationship between people, objects and places, as well as the intersections between the intimate and the public, and between memory and place, inspired by the tragedy of mass displacement and human memory.

Majdulin Nasrallah is a Palestinian visual artist and designer born in 1996 and an academic specialising in interdisciplinary visual arts, based in Qatar.