Qatar And Abu Dhabi F1 Grands Prix To Go Ahead: Domenicali

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Sepang: The final races of the Formula One season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned despite tensions in the Middle East, the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali said yesterday.

“Based on the information we have, everything is confirmed for (us to stay in) Qatar and Abu Dhabi,” Domenicali told French broadcaster Canal Plus on the sidelines of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was relocated to the Sepang circuit in Malaysia this weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the boss of motorsport's premier series“confirmed the schedule for the final two Grands Prix” of the year in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabia grands prix were scrapped earlier this season.

Italian Domenicali insisted“that everything was in order” and that“teams and drivers were being kept informed of the situation.” He added that 99 percent of tickets had been sold in Abu Dhabi and that the season-ending race was generating“great excitement”.