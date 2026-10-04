Qatar Claims Third Straight Beach Volleyball Gold At Asian Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nagoya: Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan cemented their Asian Games dominance on Saturday, defeating Indonesia 2-1 in the men's beach volleyball final to capture a third consecutive gold at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

The Qatari duo held their nerve in a hard-fought final to add another Asian Games title to their collection, following their triumphs at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 and Hangzhou 2022 and further cementing their place among Asia's elite beach volleyball pairs.

The victory caps a stellar 2026 for Younousse and Tijan, who were named Asia's Men's Beach Volleyball Players of the Year for 2026 and also claimed gold at the Sanya 2026 Asian Beach Games. Saturday's triumph adds another major title to an already remarkable season.

Younousse and Tijan were imperious throughout the competition, topping Group A with a perfect run before powering through the knockout stages. They swept past Iran 2-0 in the quarterfinals and followed that with another straight-set victory over Thailand in the semifinals, setting up the gold-medal showdown with Indonesia.

The latest success further elevates Qatar's standing in Asian beach volleyball and reinforces Younousse and Tijan's reputation as one of the continent's most successful pairs, with an impressive record at major Asian and international competitions.

The pair also made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, winning bronze to secure Qatar's first Olympic medal in beach volleyball. They have since continued to add to an impressive collection of titles and podium finishes on the Asian and international stages.

President of the Qatar Volleyball Association Ali bin Ghanem Al Kuwari said the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 gold builds on the national team's achievements in recent years, praising the high level displayed by Younousse and Tijan throughout the competition.

He added that the latest success would provide added motivation as the team looks ahead to upcoming international competitions, stressing that plans are in place to ensure the team is fully prepared to compete at the highest level and continue delivering titles and strong results for Qatari beach volleyball.

Younousse, meanwhile, expressed his delight at winning the final and claiming the gold, acknowledging that the match was a tough one. He said maintaining focus and playing with a unified spirit were crucial to securing victory and reaching the top of the podium.

Younousse dedicated the achievement to the Qatari people, expressing his pride in continuing to deliver major sporting successes and raise Qatar's flag at Asian and international competitions.