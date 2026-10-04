QMED 2026 To Host Masterclass On 'Frontiers Of Regenerative Medicine'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Medical Devices and Healthcare Exhibition and Conference (QMED 2026) will host an international masterclass titled“Frontiers in Regenerative Medicine” on October 16, 2026, bringing together leading international experts and specialists to explore emerging developments in regenerative medicine, longevity science, extracellular vesicles, precision oncology, and related areas of advanced healthcare.

The masterclass will take place from 1pm to 6.30pm in Doha as part of the scientific programme accompanying QMED 2026, which is being held from October 14 to 16, 2026, at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) under the official patronage of the Ministry of Public Health.

The programme is organised in collaboration with the International Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine Organisation and the Thailand Charter of Health and is designed to provide healthcare professionals, researchers, scientists, healthcare executives, and other specialists with access to international expertise and the latest developments in regenerative and precision medicine.

The masterclass will be led by Associate Professor Dr. Kampon Sriwatanakul, President of the Thailand Charter of Health, who will deliver the opening remarks and participate in several scientific sessions throughout the programme. Commenting on the upcoming masterclass, Associate Professor Dr. Kampon Sriwatanakul said,“We are pleased to bring the Frontiers in Regenerative Medicine Masterclass to Doha as part of QMED 2026. Our objective is to create an international platform where experts from different disciplines and countries can exchange knowledge, discuss emerging scientific evidence, and explore how new technologies and approaches can move from research into clinical practice.

“We look forward to sharing international experiences with healthcare professionals in Qatar and the region and to building stronger collaboration in regenerative and precision medicine.”

The programme will feature a distinguished group of international speakers, including Dr. Ron Tan, Dr. Patrick J Casey, Dr. Nan Zhou, Associate Professor Dr. Pongrama Ramasoota, Professor Dr. Peter Phongphetch, and Dr. Xuefeng Zhang, alongside Associate Professor Dr. Kampon Sriwatanakul.