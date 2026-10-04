Qatar Expands EV Charging Network For Sustainable Transport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is advancing its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by expanding charging stations and strengthening digital services, including a smart application that enables users to locate suitable chargers, check availability and manage charging sessions.

The initiative is part of Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation's (Kahramaa) efforts to support sustainable transportation and encourage greater use of electric and hybrid vehicles, contributing to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Kahramaa EV Charging Engineer Hessa Fahad Al Kuwari said the corporation is working to develop and increase the country's EV charging infrastructure by expanding the number of charging stations.

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She said the expansion is intended to encourage more people to consider electric vehicles and contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

Kahramaa is also using digital technology to make EV charging more convenient for motorists through its Smart EV application, available on Google Play store and the App Store.

Al Kuwari said users can access the application through National Authentication, while those outside Qatar or without National Authentication can log in using their email.

The application allows users to enter their vehicle information so that charging options can be matched to their vehicle. Users can also filter stations according to the type of charger suitable for their vehicles and identify charging stations close to their location.

The application provides real-time information about charger availability through a colour-coded system. Green indicates that a charger is fully available, while orange indicates that it is currently being used. Users can also check whether another charging plug is available at a station. Grey indicates that a charger is undergoing maintenance.

The digital platform is backed by a dedicated control room that allows Kahramaa to monitor EV chargers around the clock.

First Engineer at Kahramaa's EV Charging Unit Hamad Al Kuwari said the control room enables the corporation to monitor chargers continuously and send specialised teams to deal with faults when they occur.

The information collected through the platform also helps Kahramaa monitor the performance of the network and plan the future development of EV charging infrastructure.

Hamad Al Kuwari explained that the Smart EV application can be used throughout the charging process, starting with finding the nearest suitable charging station and checking the number of available charging points.

After connecting the vehicle to the charger, users can manage the charging process through the application and select the appropriate charging level. He said charging a vehicle to around 80 percent can take approximately 25 to 40 minutes.

Ensuring the reliability of the charging network is also supported by regular maintenance. Kahramaa carries out routine maintenance of EV chargers every three months across the country, in addition to corrective maintenance when technical faults occur.

According to Hamad Al Kuwari, routine maintenance is aimed at ensuring that chargers continue to operate efficiently, while corrective maintenance addresses faults identified through the monitoring system or reported by users. Kahramaa is also encouraging EV users to check the Smart EV application before travelling to a charging station to ensure that a suitable charging plug is available for their vehicle.

Users are advised to return the charging equipment to its proper place after completing a charging session and to move their vehicle from the designated charging space. This helps make the charging point available to other motorists.

For technical problems, enquiries or complaints related to charging services, users can contact Kahramaa through its 991 hotline.

The combination of expanding charging stations, smart digital services, continuous monitoring and regular maintenance is helping build the infrastructure required to support wider EV adoption and advance Qatar's transition towards more sustainable transportation.