More Beaches, Better Facilities Planned

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is broadening its coastal leisure options by developing more beaches and expanding the range of facilities available to residents and visitors, with a focus on making beach experiences more accessible, diverse and convenient.

The country's approach is increasingly moving towards developing beaches as integrated recreational destinations, combining open beachfronts with a range of services and facilities.

Speaking on the National Planning Council's AlTanmiya podcast, Ministry of Municipality Undersecretary H E Eng. Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali said expanding beach facilities would provide the community with more choices.

He said the Ministry and other government entities had recognised the importance of providing convenient and varied access to Qatar's coastline, including through the development of new beach destinations.

Al Ali said that of the 18 beaches identified by the Ministry of Municipality for development, eight have already been developed and opened to the public, while work continues to expand Qatar's coastal recreational options.

He said that the initiative is aimed at creating additional destinations where people can enjoy Qatar's coastline, while providing different options that suit the needs and preferences of the community.

Al Ali also highlighted the major role that the Simaisma Tourism Project will play in expanding Qatar's coastal leisure offering. Developed by Diar Qatar, the project includes around seven kilometres of open beaches and will add a substantial new dimension to the country's beach and recreational facilities.

He said the project is expected to open in about four years and will include resorts and other facilities alongside its extensive beachfront.

The development reflects the Ministry's vision of creating beaches that offer much more than access to the sea. According to Al Ali, future beach destinations will incorporate a comprehensive range of services to enhance the experience for visitors.

“The beach should not be just a beach; it should have all the services available in it,” he said.

The emphasis on integrated facilities is part of a wider effort to provide diverse recreational choices across Qatar and enhance the quality and accessibility of coastal destinations.

Al Ali noted that the development of beach facilities is being planned with the community's needs in mind, including the demand for convenient destinations that can be enjoyed during weekends, holidays and other periods when families and visitors have more time for leisure.