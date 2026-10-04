SC Showcases Qatar's Volunteering Legacy At Asian Games 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) showcased the legacy of its Qatar Volunteer Programme at Bayt Qatar during the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, held from September 19 to October 4.

Former volunteers who supported major events including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and Qatar Football Season 2025 joined the SC delegation at Bayt Qatar, an initiative of the Qatar Olympic Committee showcasing Qatar's heritage and sporting achievements.

As Qatar prepares to host future international events, the Qatar Volunteer Programme is expected to play a key role in delivering world-class experiences.

SC Event Workforce & Volunteers Executive Director Haya Al Noaimi said Qatar's sporting legacy has helped establish a strong culture of volunteering, contributing to fan experiences.

“By involving our volunteers in Bayt Qatar, we wanted to showcase how volunteerism has become a deeply rooted culture in Qatar that lasts well beyond a single event. We hope their stories inspire more people to volunteer, participate in future events and become part of the growing community we have built,” she said.

“Our biggest legacy is a robust community of experienced, passionate and talented volunteers, who are actively shaping Qatar's events heritage. Their experience strengthens the nation's wider capability and continued readiness in hosting major regional and international events,” Al Noaimi added.

Qatari volunteer Ali Al Khater, an oil and gas industry professional, said his experience as a guest relations volunteer at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 created lasting memories.

“Volunteering at Qatar 2022 showed me how different cultures can come together as one team to achieve a common goal. This is the power of sport,” he said, adding that meeting Japanese fans in Aichi-Nagoya allowed him to relive memories of the World Cup and share Qatar's passion for sport.

Architecture student Lolwa Bu Karbal, who served as a Korean-language translator for the Republic of Korea national team during Qatar 2022, said volunteering provided opportunities for cultural exchange.

“Events like the World Cup and Asian Games are a celebration of diversity. Meeting new people and learning about their cultures help break stereotypes,” she said.“It was a dream come true to be in Japan, connect with the local community, and show them what my country has to offer.”

Qatar-based Japanese volunteer Katsuko Suzuki has participated in several events, including Qatar 2022, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.

“Volunteering has helped me experience first-hand the immense work that goes behind delivering a football tournament,” she said, adding that as a Japanese living in Qatar, she enjoys sharing stories about her“second home” and its culture and heritage.

More than 20,000 volunteers supported the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In 2025, around 4,000 volunteers supported a record football season featuring three FIFA finals in three weeks, alongside the U17 and U23 Gulf Cups.

Qatar will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 from November 19 to December 13, with 750 volunteers to be selected across nine functional areas.

Future events include the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, FIFA Arab Cup 2029, 2029 FIVB Volleyball World Championship and Asian Games 2030.