Lesotho National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to His Majesty King Letsie III and the people of Lesotho as you commemorate 60 years of independence.
This milestone anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the enduring partnership between our two nations. The United States remains committed to strengthening our commercial ties through strategic investments such as Convalt Energy's $6.2 billion hydropower and data center project while also building on the close cooperation we share in health and security.
As you mark this historic occasion, please accept my warmest wishes on behalf of the American people.
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