Sampath Bank's Economic Forum '26 Highlights Transition From Economic Stabilisation To Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's transition from economic stabilisation to sustained growth was the focus of Sampath Bank's Economic Forum 2026, held on 24 September at Shangri-La Colombo.

The forum brought together policymakers, economists and business leaders under the theme 'The Great Reordering: Global Shifts, Market Opportunities and Sri Lanka's Next Growth Chapter'.

IMF resident representative Dr Martha Tesfaye Woldemichael discussed progress under Sri Lanka's Extended Fund Facility programme and the policy changes needed to sustain recovery, according to the bank's account of the proceedings.

She explained that the absence of a staff-level agreement following an IMF mission did not necessarily mean the programme was off track, as discussions could require additional time to settle policies and parameters.

In its 23 September statement, the IMF confirmed that discussions were continuing towards a staff-level agreement to enable completion of the seventh review. It also warned that some proposed anti-corruption amendments could weaken transparency and accountability.

At the forum, Woldemichael highlighted concerns involving access to asset declarations, redaction rules and their scope, while acknowledging governance reforms already undertaken. She identified improvements to the business environment, investment and exports as priorities for moving beyond stabilisation.

Central Bank Governor Dr P. Nandalal Weerasinghe stressed the importance of macroeconomic and financial stability, reserve accumulation and buffers against external shocks. He outlined a data-driven approach to monetary policy and price stability.

Weerasinghe also discussed administrative bottlenecks, licensing, permitting, digitalisation and trade barriers, linking business predictability to a stable financial system and a well-capitalised banking sector.

Sampath Bank chief economist Tharindu Abeywardana moderated a panel on growth prospects and global economic shifts. Independent non-executive director Hiran Cabraal delivered the welcome address.

Closing the forum, managing director and chief executive Sanjaya Gunawardana called for cooperation among policymakers, businesses and financial institutions to turn emerging opportunities into sustainable growth.