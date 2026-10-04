Patpat.Lk Wins Bronze At SLIM DIGIS 2.6 For Best SEO/SEM Campaign

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Online marketplace patpat has received bronze in the Best SEO/SEM Campaign category at SLIM DIGIS 2.6 for a search marketing campaign developed with Antyra Solutions, according to the platform's announcement.

The campaign focused on helping users find relevant category and listing pages when searching for vehicles, property, products and services.

Antyra's work combined keyword and search-intent research with technical and content improvements across the website. The partners linked the approach to the different ways buyers research specific models, property types, services and locations.

The marketplace carries listings across vehicles, property, electronics, home and living, fashion and services. Search optimisation formed part of its efforts to connect potential buyers with appropriate listings and improve visibility for sellers.

According to the partners, the programme included onsite optimisation, performance measurement and continuing adjustments to reflect changes in listings and customer search behaviour.

Antyra worked with patpat to translate business priorities and customer information into the search strategy. Performance insights were used to identify opportunities and refine the programme as the campaign progressed.

Amritha Allahakkoon, head of product and eCommerce at patpat, linked the recognition to continued investment in search visibility. She also referred to work involving search engine optimisation and approaches to visibility in AI-driven search.

Naveen Marasinghe, Antyra Solutions' chief operating officer, described the partnership as a response to changes in the digital landscape, including greater use of artificial intelligence in search.

The partners plan to continue strengthening organic search performance and refining the digital experience as customer habits change. Their stated focus remains helping Sri Lankan users discover relevant marketplace categories and individual listings.

SLIM DIGIS is organised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing. The bronze recognition covers the campaign's search marketing work, bringing the marketplace and its agency partner into the awards' digital marketing programme.