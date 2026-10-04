More Than 187 Acres Of Land Released In Jaffna For Future Development

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) An extent of 187.56 acres of land belonging to the State Cement Corporation in Kankesanthurai, Jaffna, has been formally released by the Security Forces for future civilian use, marking a significant step towards making the land available for productive economic and development activities.

The land, located in Grama Niladhari Division J/233, Kankesanthurai West, within the Valikamam North (Tellippalai) Divisional Secretariat Division, had been utilised by the Sri Lanka Army since the middle of 1997.

The relevant documents pertaining to the release of the land were formally handed over to Jaffna District Secretary Mr. M. Piratheepan by the Officer in Charge of Civil Affairs at Security Forces Headquarters – Jaffna, Palaly, Colonel W. M. A. M. Nissanka, at the Jaffna District Secretariat on Wednesday (30 September).

The release of the 187.56-acre extent forms part of the initiative to make State land available for the proposed investment zone in Kankesanthurai, thereby facilitating future investment and economic development in the area.

The formal release of the land reflects the continued efforts of the Security Forces to facilitate the productive utilisation of State land in the Northern Peninsula that had previously been utilised by security forces.