More Than 187 Acres Of Land Released In Jaffna For Future Development
The land, located in Grama Niladhari Division J/233, Kankesanthurai West, within the Valikamam North (Tellippalai) Divisional Secretariat Division, had been utilised by the Sri Lanka Army since the middle of 1997.
The relevant documents pertaining to the release of the land were formally handed over to Jaffna District Secretary Mr. M. Piratheepan by the Officer in Charge of Civil Affairs at Security Forces Headquarters – Jaffna, Palaly, Colonel W. M. A. M. Nissanka, at the Jaffna District Secretariat on Wednesday (30 September).
The release of the 187.56-acre extent forms part of the initiative to make State land available for the proposed investment zone in Kankesanthurai, thereby facilitating future investment and economic development in the area.
The formal release of the land reflects the continued efforts of the Security Forces to facilitate the productive utilisation of State land in the Northern Peninsula that had previously been utilised by security forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment