Navy Supports Renovation Of Medawelana Maha Vidyalaya In Hambantota
As a key stakeholder of the Clean Sri Lanka national programme, the Sri Lanka Navy continues to extend its support to initiatives conducted under the initiatives of Clean Sri Lanka project. The renovation was carried out with financial support from the Royal College Old Boys' East Coast Foundation, USA and technical and skilled manpower support from the Sri Lanka Navy.
The event was presided over by the Commanding Officer SLNS Kawantissa and Acting Naval Officer in Command (Hambantota), Captain Senaka Premaratne. The event was also attended by the school principal, teachers and students.
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