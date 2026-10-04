Child Action Lanka - 20 Years Of Serving Children In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Child Action Lanka marked its twentieth anniversary at Tower Hall Theatre in Maradana, bringing together children, volunteers, partners and supporters from Sri Lanka and overseas.

The celebration followed the final of its UEFA-supported football project, Play Together, Rise Together, on 25 September. Teams from the organisation's Akkarayan and Galle child development centres contested the final.

More than 250 children travelled to Colombo from centres in Galle, Kandy, Gampola, Nuwara Eliya, Kilinochchi, Akkarayan, Mullaitivu and Batticaloa, according to the organisation.

Supporters from Belgium, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands and Australia also attended the anniversary programme.

Founded in 2006, Child Action Lanka began in a church basement in Kandy. It now reports a presence in eleven locations, with programmes covering education, child protection, nutrition, health and community development.

The organisation describes much of its work as serving rural communities in the north, alongside its activities elsewhere in the country. Its programmes involve partnerships with communities, government institutions, international supporters and volunteers.

The anniversary programme featured cultural performances by children, presentations on the organisation's development and accounts from community members about their experiences.

Child rights advocate Dr Radhika Coomaraswamy attended as chief guest. Her address focused on the potential of children from disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve in later life, according to the organisers.

A separate part of the programme acknowledged supporters, including representatives of the British High Commission and Japanese Embassy, board members and partner organisations.

Those recognised included Epiphany Trust, Feed the Hungry and Oxford Falls Grammar School, alongside corporate and local supporters and government offices.

Members of Child Action Lanka reflected on its development over two decades and outlined their intention to continue supporting children and families. The anniversary brought its educational, protection and community programmes together with performances and sporting activities involving children from its centres.