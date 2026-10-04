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LG ELECTRONICS HIGHLY COMMENDED FOR MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR AT MEP MIDDLE EAST AWARDS 2026
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) DUBAI, 2 October 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has been Highly Commended for Manufacturer of the Year at the MEP Middle East Awards 2026, reflecting the compa’y’s continued progress in delivering energy-efficient HVAC technologies, engineering expertise and customer-focused solutions across the Gulf.
The recognition was presented during the 20th edition of the MEP Middle East Awards, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR on 30 September, bringing together leading organisations and professionals from across the re’ion’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing industry
Strengthening HVAC Capabilities Across the Gulf
As cooling requirements across the Gulf continue to evolve, LG has focused on developing HVAC solutions that combine energy efficiency, intelligent operation and reliable performance across a range of applications.
The company’s portfolio includes MULTI V VRF systems, inverter and centrifugal chillers, commercial air-conditioning solutions, ventilation and indoor air quality technologies, and intelligent control platforms designed to support efficient building operation.
Beyond technology, LG continues to strengthen its regional engineering and technical capabilities, working closely with consultants, contractors, developers and facility management professionals throughout the project lifecycle.
The company has also expanded its engagement with the industry through technical seminars, consultant programmes and the LG MEA HVAC Academy, supporting knowledge sharing and the development of HVAC engineering expertise across the region.
Building Long-Term Industry Partnerships
’G’s approach in the Gulf extends beyond supplying HVAC equipment, with an increasing emphasis on collaboration and long-term value.
Through partnerships with customers, consultants, contractors, technology companies and academic institutions, LG continues to explore opportunities across new construction, HVAC retrofit, smart building integration and energy-efficient cooling.
These collaborations are complemented b’ LG’s engineering support and lifecycle services, helping customers address the changing operational and sustainability requirements of buildings across the region.
“Being Highly Commended for Manufacturer of the Year is meaningful recognition for our team in the Gulf and for the customers and partners who continue to work closely ”ith us,” said Ahmad Abed, COO, LG Electronics ES Comp“ny, MEA. “It reflects the progress we are making in strengthening our HVAC capabilities across the region, from technology and engineering support to long-term industry partnerships. We see this recognition as further motivation to continue delivering solutions that respond’to the Gulf’s evolving efficiency and sustainability”requirements.”
Continuing the Focus on Efficiency and Innovation
With energy efficiency and building performance becoming increasingly important across the Gulf, LG continues to invest in technologies and capabilities designed to help customers optimise HVAC operation while supporting broader sustainability objectives.
Building on its Highly Commended recognition at the MEP Middle East Awards 2026, LG will continue working with its customers and industry partners to advance energy-efficient cooling, intelligent building management and HVAC engineering expertise across the region.
The recognition was presented during the 20th edition of the MEP Middle East Awards, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR on 30 September, bringing together leading organisations and professionals from across the re’ion’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing industry
Strengthening HVAC Capabilities Across the Gulf
As cooling requirements across the Gulf continue to evolve, LG has focused on developing HVAC solutions that combine energy efficiency, intelligent operation and reliable performance across a range of applications.
The company’s portfolio includes MULTI V VRF systems, inverter and centrifugal chillers, commercial air-conditioning solutions, ventilation and indoor air quality technologies, and intelligent control platforms designed to support efficient building operation.
Beyond technology, LG continues to strengthen its regional engineering and technical capabilities, working closely with consultants, contractors, developers and facility management professionals throughout the project lifecycle.
The company has also expanded its engagement with the industry through technical seminars, consultant programmes and the LG MEA HVAC Academy, supporting knowledge sharing and the development of HVAC engineering expertise across the region.
Building Long-Term Industry Partnerships
’G’s approach in the Gulf extends beyond supplying HVAC equipment, with an increasing emphasis on collaboration and long-term value.
Through partnerships with customers, consultants, contractors, technology companies and academic institutions, LG continues to explore opportunities across new construction, HVAC retrofit, smart building integration and energy-efficient cooling.
These collaborations are complemented b’ LG’s engineering support and lifecycle services, helping customers address the changing operational and sustainability requirements of buildings across the region.
“Being Highly Commended for Manufacturer of the Year is meaningful recognition for our team in the Gulf and for the customers and partners who continue to work closely ”ith us,” said Ahmad Abed, COO, LG Electronics ES Comp“ny, MEA. “It reflects the progress we are making in strengthening our HVAC capabilities across the region, from technology and engineering support to long-term industry partnerships. We see this recognition as further motivation to continue delivering solutions that respond’to the Gulf’s evolving efficiency and sustainability”requirements.”
Continuing the Focus on Efficiency and Innovation
With energy efficiency and building performance becoming increasingly important across the Gulf, LG continues to invest in technologies and capabilities designed to help customers optimise HVAC operation while supporting broader sustainability objectives.
Building on its Highly Commended recognition at the MEP Middle East Awards 2026, LG will continue working with its customers and industry partners to advance energy-efficient cooling, intelligent building management and HVAC engineering expertise across the region.
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