403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. Celebrates the Opening of SQUATWOLF’s Second Store in Kuwait at Al Khiran Mall
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, September 30, 2026: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) and SQUATWOLF, the Dubai-based activewear brand, celebrated the opening of their second store at Al Khiran Mall in the South of Kuwait.
The event was attended by SQUATWOLF Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul, and AAW Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa.
The opening was marked by a countdown leading into the official store reveal, followed by a confetti celebration and music that set the tone for an evening dedicated to fitness and movement, allowing guests to experience SQUATWOLF’s approach to performance and active living.
AAW Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Al Mutawa said: “We’re pleased to partner with SQUATWOLF, a growing brand that continues to make its mark in the activewear sector. Opening the brand’s second store in Kuwait at Al Khiran Mall in less than a year, reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for quality apparel that supports today’s customer active lifestyles.”
SQUATWOLF Founder and Co-CEO Wajdan Gul said: “We’re proud of our partnership with AAW as we open our second store in Kuwait at Al Khiran Mall, following the successful launch of our first store at The Avenues. This opening marks another important milestone in our continued expansion across the Gulf and the Middle East. Our new location in Al Khiran Mall is more than just a new store, it is a space designed to inspire customers to embrace a healthy, active lifestyle and experience SQUATWOLF’s commitment to performance, quality, and innovation.”
Located on the ground floor of Al Khiran Mall, the SQUATWOLF store offers a wide range of activewear for men and women. The brand combines technical innovation with contemporary design, creating performance-driven apparel designed for comfort, durability, and everyday movement.
Built on values of discipline, resilience, and commitment, the brand represents more than performance gear by embodying a community driven by determination and personal strength.
Founded in Dubai in 2016, SQUATWOLF has grown its regional presence across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, and Kuwait, building a community around discipline, resilience, and a commitment to personal growth.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is one of the largest retail and distribution companies in Kuwait, operating across multiple sectors and representing more than 100 global brands in the wholesale and retail markets.
The event was attended by SQUATWOLF Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul, and AAW Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa.
The opening was marked by a countdown leading into the official store reveal, followed by a confetti celebration and music that set the tone for an evening dedicated to fitness and movement, allowing guests to experience SQUATWOLF’s approach to performance and active living.
AAW Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Al Mutawa said: “We’re pleased to partner with SQUATWOLF, a growing brand that continues to make its mark in the activewear sector. Opening the brand’s second store in Kuwait at Al Khiran Mall in less than a year, reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for quality apparel that supports today’s customer active lifestyles.”
SQUATWOLF Founder and Co-CEO Wajdan Gul said: “We’re proud of our partnership with AAW as we open our second store in Kuwait at Al Khiran Mall, following the successful launch of our first store at The Avenues. This opening marks another important milestone in our continued expansion across the Gulf and the Middle East. Our new location in Al Khiran Mall is more than just a new store, it is a space designed to inspire customers to embrace a healthy, active lifestyle and experience SQUATWOLF’s commitment to performance, quality, and innovation.”
Located on the ground floor of Al Khiran Mall, the SQUATWOLF store offers a wide range of activewear for men and women. The brand combines technical innovation with contemporary design, creating performance-driven apparel designed for comfort, durability, and everyday movement.
Built on values of discipline, resilience, and commitment, the brand represents more than performance gear by embodying a community driven by determination and personal strength.
Founded in Dubai in 2016, SQUATWOLF has grown its regional presence across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, and Kuwait, building a community around discipline, resilience, and a commitment to personal growth.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is one of the largest retail and distribution companies in Kuwait, operating across multiple sectors and representing more than 100 global brands in the wholesale and retail markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment