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Yemen Army Claims 260 Houthi Fighters Killed in 97 Operations
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said Sunday that 260 Houthi fighters were killed in 97 operations aimed at military reinforcements on fronts in the Taiz and Lahj provinces.
Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said the strikes involved warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and snipers. He added that 44 military vehicles, transport vehicles and supply assets were destroyed or damaged.
The announcement followed an earlier army statement, issued only hours before, claiming at least 700 Houthi fighters were killed in 257 operations on several fronts.
The Houthis did not comment on the army's claims.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. A 2022 truce collapsed in July, and fighting has since escalated.
Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said the strikes involved warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and snipers. He added that 44 military vehicles, transport vehicles and supply assets were destroyed or damaged.
The announcement followed an earlier army statement, issued only hours before, claiming at least 700 Houthi fighters were killed in 257 operations on several fronts.
The Houthis did not comment on the army's claims.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. A 2022 truce collapsed in July, and fighting has since escalated.
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