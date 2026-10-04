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Israeli Shelling, Tank Incursion Hit Southern Syria, Report Says
(MENAFN) The Israeli army shelled a village in southern Syria on Saturday and later fired on residential areas during a separate ground incursion, a Syrian broadcaster reported.
Israeli artillery struck the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa province. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.
Abidin sits in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa and was hit repeatedly by Israeli artillery fire in September.
In a second incident, Israeli forces pushed into an area west of Sayda al-Hanout village in southern Quneitra province with two tanks and other military vehicles. The troops opened fire toward residential neighborhoods.
Israel has continued to violate Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the issue at the 81st UN General Assembly. He said Israel has carried out roughly 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and about 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.
Israeli artillery struck the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa province. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.
Abidin sits in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa and was hit repeatedly by Israeli artillery fire in September.
In a second incident, Israeli forces pushed into an area west of Sayda al-Hanout village in southern Quneitra province with two tanks and other military vehicles. The troops opened fire toward residential neighborhoods.
Israel has continued to violate Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the issue at the 81st UN General Assembly. He said Israel has carried out roughly 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and about 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.
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