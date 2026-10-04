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White House Launches 120-Day AI Risk Task Force, WSJ Reports
(MENAFN) The White House has set up a task force to weigh the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence and to define the federal government's role in overseeing the fast-moving technology, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
The "Super Intelligence Force" will be chaired by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and has 120 days to deliver its findings.
The group will review existing laws and potential steps for Congress, working with the technology industry to pinpoint risks and opportunities. Its charter directs it to draft plans for countering threats from advanced AI while steering clear of rules that could stifle innovation and competition.
The task force will also examine how breaches, hacks, model jailbreaks and other AI-related incidents are reported to the government, and recommend ways to strengthen the federal response under existing authorities.
Its creation follows a Tuesday White House meeting between President Donald Trump and technology executives, among them OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Trump said the leaders of the largest US tech companies signed a "morally binding" agreement to place controls on artificial intelligence, including internal safety monitoring and independent external reviews of their systems.
Trump has stressed preserving US leadership in the technology while favoring voluntary industry safeguards over tighter government regulation.
The "Super Intelligence Force" will be chaired by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and has 120 days to deliver its findings.
The group will review existing laws and potential steps for Congress, working with the technology industry to pinpoint risks and opportunities. Its charter directs it to draft plans for countering threats from advanced AI while steering clear of rules that could stifle innovation and competition.
The task force will also examine how breaches, hacks, model jailbreaks and other AI-related incidents are reported to the government, and recommend ways to strengthen the federal response under existing authorities.
Its creation follows a Tuesday White House meeting between President Donald Trump and technology executives, among them OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Trump said the leaders of the largest US tech companies signed a "morally binding" agreement to place controls on artificial intelligence, including internal safety monitoring and independent external reviews of their systems.
Trump has stressed preserving US leadership in the technology while favoring voluntary industry safeguards over tighter government regulation.
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