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Somalia Rejects Israeli Presence "Under Any Circumstances"
(MENAFN) Somalia will not tolerate an Israeli presence on its soil "under any circumstances," President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said.
In an interview with a Qatar-based news media organization due to air Sunday, with excerpts posted on the broadcaster's website, Mohamud claimed Israel intends to set up a naval base in Berbera and use the city's airport. He said Israel's true objective is to move closer to Gulf states and Iran.
Efforts to drag Somalia into the Middle East's crises will fail, Mohamud said, adding that his country would overcome the challenges created by Israeli moves. He said residents of Somaliland also reject any Israeli presence.
Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia that Israel recognized last year, declared independence in 1991. Somalia, however, regards the territory as an integral part of its own.
In an interview with a Qatar-based news media organization due to air Sunday, with excerpts posted on the broadcaster's website, Mohamud claimed Israel intends to set up a naval base in Berbera and use the city's airport. He said Israel's true objective is to move closer to Gulf states and Iran.
Efforts to drag Somalia into the Middle East's crises will fail, Mohamud said, adding that his country would overcome the challenges created by Israeli moves. He said residents of Somaliland also reject any Israeli presence.
Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia that Israel recognized last year, declared independence in 1991. Somalia, however, regards the territory as an integral part of its own.
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