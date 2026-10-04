403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zach Bryan Backs Palestine on Stage Weeks After Macklemore Row
(MENAFN) Country star Zach Bryan made a public show of support for Palestine at a Massachusetts concert, walking on stage in a T-shirt reading "Free Palestine," according to footage and images circulating from the venue.
The 30-year-old performer wore the black shirt Friday night at Gillette Stadium near Boston. Several members of his band also appeared in clothing carrying pro-Palestine messages or symbols.
The display came only weeks after rapper Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's US tour over remarks he made on stage backing Palestine. A number of supporting acts have since pulled out of Sheeran's tour.
Bryan is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose songs include Something in the Orange and I Remember Everything.
The 30-year-old performer wore the black shirt Friday night at Gillette Stadium near Boston. Several members of his band also appeared in clothing carrying pro-Palestine messages or symbols.
The display came only weeks after rapper Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's US tour over remarks he made on stage backing Palestine. A number of supporting acts have since pulled out of Sheeran's tour.
Bryan is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose songs include Something in the Orange and I Remember Everything.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment