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Zach Bryan Backs Palestine on Stage Weeks After Macklemore Row

Zach Bryan Backs Palestine on Stage Weeks After Macklemore Row


2026-10-04 03:51:27
(MENAFN) Country star Zach Bryan made a public show of support for Palestine at a Massachusetts concert, walking on stage in a T-shirt reading "Free Palestine," according to footage and images circulating from the venue.

The 30-year-old performer wore the black shirt Friday night at Gillette Stadium near Boston. Several members of his band also appeared in clothing carrying pro-Palestine messages or symbols.

The display came only weeks after rapper Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's US tour over remarks he made on stage backing Palestine. A number of supporting acts have since pulled out of Sheeran's tour.

Bryan is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose songs include Something in the Orange and I Remember Everything.

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