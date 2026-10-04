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UK Nurses' Union Cuts Teva Sponsorship Over Israeli Military Links
(MENAFN) The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has severed a commercial tie with Israeli drugmaker Teva, citing the company's links to Israel's military, according to campaigners who pressed for the move.
Nurses 4 Palestine, a UK-based group, said Friday that Carmel O'Boyle, chair of the RCN Council, told it that Teva UK has lost its sponsorship of the RCNi Nursing Leadership Summit, scheduled for Oct. 30. O'Boyle communicated the decision in a letter dated Sept. 23, the group said in a statement on Instagram.
"The decision follows sustained campaigning ... demanding that UK healthcare institutions end complicity with corporate actors linked to Israeli apartheid and violations of international law," the group said.
Nurses 4 Palestine worked on the campaign alongside UK Healthcare Petitions to the Royal Colleges, healthcare professionals and union members, all of whom had pressed the RCN over the partnership.
The group said the RCN conceded that further due diligence into the global track record of Teva Pharmaceuticals, "including operations subject to legal sanctions and intense public scrutiny, found the company incompatible with the ethical standards of the nursing profession."
The union also announced a full review aimed at tightening its commercial partnership policy. It directly credited evidence set out in an open letter from the campaigning groups on Sept. 10.
"When frontline workers organise collectively, institutional inertia can be broken, and corporate whitewashing can be stopped," Nurses 4 Palestine said.
Nurses 4 Palestine, a UK-based group, said Friday that Carmel O'Boyle, chair of the RCN Council, told it that Teva UK has lost its sponsorship of the RCNi Nursing Leadership Summit, scheduled for Oct. 30. O'Boyle communicated the decision in a letter dated Sept. 23, the group said in a statement on Instagram.
"The decision follows sustained campaigning ... demanding that UK healthcare institutions end complicity with corporate actors linked to Israeli apartheid and violations of international law," the group said.
Nurses 4 Palestine worked on the campaign alongside UK Healthcare Petitions to the Royal Colleges, healthcare professionals and union members, all of whom had pressed the RCN over the partnership.
The group said the RCN conceded that further due diligence into the global track record of Teva Pharmaceuticals, "including operations subject to legal sanctions and intense public scrutiny, found the company incompatible with the ethical standards of the nursing profession."
The union also announced a full review aimed at tightening its commercial partnership policy. It directly credited evidence set out in an open letter from the campaigning groups on Sept. 10.
"When frontline workers organise collectively, institutional inertia can be broken, and corporate whitewashing can be stopped," Nurses 4 Palestine said.
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