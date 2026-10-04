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Trump Targets Cotton Over House-Passed Daylight Saving Bill
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump and Sen. Tom Cotton, a fellow Republican, clashed in public Saturday over legislation to lock in daylight saving time year-round.
Trump posted what he said was the Arkansas senator's personal cellphone number and urged voters to lean on him to back the bill. He charged that Cotton is blocking the Sunshine Protection Act, which would end the twice-yearly clock change for most Americans and keep daylight saving time in place all year.
“Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, directing residents to contact the senator and push him to “GET IT DONE.” He argued that later afternoon daylight would benefit workers, sports and other activities.
Cotton fired back, saying earlier trials of permanent daylight saving time were scrapped after Americans endured very late winter sunrises. “Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first,” he wrote.
Trump retorted that a senator truly putting Arkansas first would back more afternoon daylight and an end to switching clocks twice a year. He also accused Cotton of letting “ego” block the measure and told him to “TAKE THE WIN.” In a later post, Trump argued that darker winter evenings are depressing and can make travel home less safe.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved the Sunshine Protection Act 308-117 in July and sent it to the Senate, where it has met resistance.
Under the proposal, daylight saving time would become permanent, though states could choose permanent standard time instead. Backers favor later sunsets, while opponents warn of darker winter mornings, especially for children heading to school.
Trump posted what he said was the Arkansas senator's personal cellphone number and urged voters to lean on him to back the bill. He charged that Cotton is blocking the Sunshine Protection Act, which would end the twice-yearly clock change for most Americans and keep daylight saving time in place all year.
“Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, directing residents to contact the senator and push him to “GET IT DONE.” He argued that later afternoon daylight would benefit workers, sports and other activities.
Cotton fired back, saying earlier trials of permanent daylight saving time were scrapped after Americans endured very late winter sunrises. “Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first,” he wrote.
Trump retorted that a senator truly putting Arkansas first would back more afternoon daylight and an end to switching clocks twice a year. He also accused Cotton of letting “ego” block the measure and told him to “TAKE THE WIN.” In a later post, Trump argued that darker winter evenings are depressing and can make travel home less safe.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved the Sunshine Protection Act 308-117 in July and sent it to the Senate, where it has met resistance.
Under the proposal, daylight saving time would become permanent, though states could choose permanent standard time instead. Backers favor later sunsets, while opponents warn of darker winter mornings, especially for children heading to school.
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