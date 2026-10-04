IAF Marathon In Jodhpur Sees 3,500+ Runners, Including 250 Foreigners.

More than 3,500 participants, including around 250 foreigners and over 150 schoolchildren, took part in a marathon organised by the Indian Air Force in Jodhpur on Sunday.

The event witnessed participation from people across the city along with Indian Air Force personnel and participants from friendly foreign nations.

Enthusiastic Response from Jodhpur

Group Captain Manoj Yadav said the marathon received an enthusiastic response from the people of Jodhpur. "It was a great experience today. More than 3,500 participants took part in the marathon. We had more than 250 foreigners who participated along with Indians," Yadav said.

He highlighted the participation of schoolchildren in the event and said the marathon was organised as a team-building initiative for the city. "Most importantly, more than 150 school children participated in this marathon. It was a team-building effort that was initiated by the Indian Air Force for all of Jodhpur. As a Jodhpur city, we enjoyed it very much," he said.

City Runs Shoulder-to-Shoulder with Air Force

Air Commodore Ekamra Shriram, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of No. 3 Wing, said the participation reflected the enthusiasm of the people and their association with the armed forces. "You can see the energy for yourself; the entire city turned out today, running shoulder-to-shoulder with the Air Force," Shriram said.

He said around 4,000 people participated in the run, including around 250 participants from friendly foreign nations. "Around 4,000 people took to the streets to run. This included about 250 participants from friendly foreign nations; the energy and atmosphere were fantastic, and the event was a great success," he said.

Promoting Fitness and Camaraderie

The marathon brought together participants from different age groups and backgrounds, including school students, Indian participants and foreign nationals.

The IAF said such community-focused events provide an opportunity to promote fitness and sports while strengthening interaction and camaraderie between the armed forces and the civilian population.

The event also saw enthusiastic participation from schoolchildren, with more than 150 students joining the run. (ANI)

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